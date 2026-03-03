Tim Hardaway Claims Penny Hardaway And Grant Hill Were Better Than LeBron James

Tim Hardaway stirred debate this week when he made a bold comparison involving LeBron James. Speaking on the Crossover podcast, the former All-Star guard was asked to weigh prime versions of Anfernee ‘Penny’ Hardaway and Grant Hill against LeBron. His answer was direct.

“I’m taking both of them in their prime.”

The comment immediately reignited one of basketball’s favorite hypotheticals: how good could Penny and Hill have been without injuries, and how do their peaks stack up against arguably the most accomplished player in NBA history?

Penny Hardaway’s prime was brief but electric. His best statistical season came in 1995–96 when he averaged 21.7 points, 7.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals while shooting 51.3% from the field. At 6-foot-7 with elite ball handling and vision, he functioned as a jumbo point guard before that archetype became common.

Over his career, Hardaway averaged 15.2 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds. He was a four-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA selection, and finished third in MVP voting in 1996. Before knee injuries derailed his trajectory, he led the Orlando Magic to the 1995 NBA Finals alongside Shaquille O’Neal.

Grant Hill’s early career followed a similar pattern. In 1996–97, Hill averaged 21.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists, establishing himself as one of the league’s most versatile forwards. His best overall season came in 1999–2000 when he averaged 25.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 48.9% from the field.

Hill’s career averages settled at 16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists across 19 seasons. He was a seven-time All-Star, a five-time All-NBA selection, and finished top five in MVP voting twice. Early in his Detroit Pistons tenure, Hill was widely viewed as the heir apparent to Michael Jordan before ankle injuries changed the course of his career.

Hardaway’s argument is rooted in peak projection. Both Penny and Hill were oversized playmakers who could score, pass, and defend multiple positions. At their best, they controlled tempo and created mismatches in ways that were ahead of their time.

The comparison becomes more complicated when placed alongside LeBron James’ resume.

James’ best statistical season is often cited as 2012–13, when he averaged 26.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 56.5% from the field and 40.6% from three-point range. That season produced an MVP award and an NBA championship with the Miami Heat.

Over 23 seasons, James has averaged 26.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists, shooting 50.6% from the field and 34.9% from three-point range. He is a four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP, four-time Finals MVP, 20-time All-Star, a 22-time All-NBA selection, and the league’s all-time leading scorer.

In his 23rd season at age 41, James is averaging 21.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists while shooting 49.9 % from the field. Even in decline, his production remains historically unprecedented for a player in his fourth decade.

Hardaway’s claim reflects a belief in peak talent rather than longevity. Penny and Hill, at their healthiest, were dynamic two-way creators with size and feel rarely seen at their positions. However, James’ sustained excellence across two decades, combined with his championships and statistical milestones, makes the comparison very weak.