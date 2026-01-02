Cooper Flagg Shuts Down Rivalry Claims With V.J. Edgecombe After Mavericks Fumble 76ers Matchup

The Mavericks lost 108-123 to the 76ers tonight in a grueling matchup where Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis went cold down the stretch and threw away what could have been a much closer game.

One of the key matchups of this game was the battle between rookies Flagg and V.J. Edgecombe, who were both top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg addressed the media after the loss and spoke about his relationship with Edgecombe.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a rivalry. With the awards, you’re always playing against each other and put against those guys that are in your class for the rookie stuff,” said Flagg.

“I’ve got a lot of love for V.J. We’ve competed at a really high level against each other for three years now, so it’s just a lot of love and respect there. He’s a competitor and a winner at the highest level, and that always shines through. I’ve got a lot of respect for V.J. and what he’s been able to do this year.”

It is very early to deem these two as rivals, even when a viral video exists of Flagg trash-talking Edgecombe during their high-school days.

Cooper Flagg telling V.J. Edgecome “You not like that” They play eachother in the Round of 32 later today 🍿🔥 pic.twitter.com/tM5Z8SvLiO — Underdog (@Underdog) March 23, 2025

However, as Flagg pointed out, considering that they are from the same draft class, they are bound to be compared to each other not just for the Rookie of the Year but also in the future.

Edgecombe not only blocked a crucial shot in crunch time to avoid the swinging of momentum, but he also nailed the final shot to deliver the dagger to end the game with less than a minute left to play.

He finished the game with 23 points, five rebounds, four steals, two assists, and one block while shooting 9-of-14 from the field (64.3%) and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc (50.0%).

Meanwhile, Cooper Flagg had only 12 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists while he struggled to find any efficiency in scoring production. He shot 5-of-15 from the field (33.3%) and did not make a single three-point shot in his two attempts this game.

Following their first matchup in the NBA, which was earlier last month, Edgecombe also spoke his mind on his relationship with Flagg.

“It was great, we’ve been going against each other since high school. College, even, we ran into each other. Now in the league. I’m happy for him,” Edgecombe said.

“He finally found a rhythm. Obviously, he had a shaky start, kind of, but to see him play through it and continue to grow, that’s amazing, man. Credit to Coop.”

The Mavericks fell to 12-23 and extended their losing streak to four games as a result of this fixture tonight. They are set to face their Texas rivals, the Rockets, in their next game on Saturday, January 3.

Meanwhile, the 76ers improved to 18-14 for the season and move on to face the Knicks in their next game on Saturday as well.