Bulls’ Overpowering Bench Contributions Help Them Outlast Nuggets In 130-127 Win

The Chicago Bulls bench came up clutch in leading a winning effort on the road against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Nov 17, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Bulls guard/forward Kevin Huerter (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Bulls guard/forward Kevin Huerter (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls came away with a huge 130-127 win on the road against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. With an impressive performance to outlast one of the best teams in the West, the Bulls have improved to 7-6 on the season.

One of the key factors in the Bulls’ win was their overwhelming bench contributions. The trio of Ayo Dosunmu, Jevon Carter, and Jalen Smith had significant outings, as they combined for 52 of Chicago’s 66 bench points.

When additionally factoring in Josh Giddey‘s impressive performance of 21 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists, along with Kevin Huerter’s 20 points, and Matas Buzelis‘ 13-point display, the Bulls truly saw noteworthy contributions across the board.

The Nuggets’ starting lineup looked unstoppable. Nikola Jokic remained dominant as he led the way with another triple-double outing of 36 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists on 13-for-27 shooting from the field. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon supported him closely with 34 and 24 points, respectively. Nuggets forward Cam Johnson also had a solid night, notching 19 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Unfortunately for Denver, this was the extent of their contributions. With only nine points off the bench, and Tim Hardaway Jr.‘s four points emerging as the highest, it was evident that the Nuggets’ depth paled in comparison to the Bulls.

Aside from the bench scoring, both teams were evenly matched for the most part. However, considering that the Bulls recorded more assists (31-21) and significantly more points scored off turnovers (15-6), it becomes more evident that Chicago found a better way to exploit opportunities than Denver.

It is worth noting that the Nuggets fought their way back from an 18-point deficit in the second quarter and another 13-point deficit in the fourth to briefly secure a lead in the closing minutes of the game. Unfortunately, some timely baskets by Kevin Huerter and Nikola Vucevic helped the Bulls take control of the game again.

The Bulls’ road trip has been taxing to their overall record, going 1-2 thus far. However, with a crucial win in the books, Chicago will attempt to build back some momentum as it heads into its next matchup on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers.

 

Are The Chicago Bulls A Dark Horse In The East?

Before the 2025-26 season began, the Chicago Bulls were projected to be one of the weaker teams in the Eastern Conference. Although the Bulls saw the return of key players like Josh Giddey this offseason, it didn’t change the overall assessment of the team.

As Giddey remains an impressive figure, averaging 21.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game on 45.9% shooting from the field, Chicago has stunned teams across the league with its depth.

Having faced adversity early in the season with injuries, Chicago has managed to hold out and remain afloat. With the core rallying together, they certainly seem a more formidable unit to start the 2025-26 season.

Although Chicago is currently placed eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, it is not a team to be taken lightly. With Coby White also returning from a calf injury, the Bulls could look to be even stronger once he becomes a regular presence in the rotation.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Nov 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Controversial No-Call Ruins James Harden’s Special Night As 76ers Steal Win Against Clippers
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like