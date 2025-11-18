Bulls’ Overpowering Bench Contributions Help Them Outlast Nuggets In 130-127 Win

The Chicago Bulls came away with a huge 130-127 win on the road against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. With an impressive performance to outlast one of the best teams in the West, the Bulls have improved to 7-6 on the season.

One of the key factors in the Bulls’ win was their overwhelming bench contributions. The trio of Ayo Dosunmu, Jevon Carter, and Jalen Smith had significant outings, as they combined for 52 of Chicago’s 66 bench points.

When additionally factoring in Josh Giddey‘s impressive performance of 21 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists, along with Kevin Huerter’s 20 points, and Matas Buzelis‘ 13-point display, the Bulls truly saw noteworthy contributions across the board.

The Nuggets’ starting lineup looked unstoppable. Nikola Jokic remained dominant as he led the way with another triple-double outing of 36 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists on 13-for-27 shooting from the field. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon supported him closely with 34 and 24 points, respectively. Nuggets forward Cam Johnson also had a solid night, notching 19 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Unfortunately for Denver, this was the extent of their contributions. With only nine points off the bench, and Tim Hardaway Jr.‘s four points emerging as the highest, it was evident that the Nuggets’ depth paled in comparison to the Bulls.

Aside from the bench scoring, both teams were evenly matched for the most part. However, considering that the Bulls recorded more assists (31-21) and significantly more points scored off turnovers (15-6), it becomes more evident that Chicago found a better way to exploit opportunities than Denver.

It is worth noting that the Nuggets fought their way back from an 18-point deficit in the second quarter and another 13-point deficit in the fourth to briefly secure a lead in the closing minutes of the game. Unfortunately, some timely baskets by Kevin Huerter and Nikola Vucevic helped the Bulls take control of the game again.

The Bulls’ road trip has been taxing to their overall record, going 1-2 thus far. However, with a crucial win in the books, Chicago will attempt to build back some momentum as it heads into its next matchup on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Are The Chicago Bulls A Dark Horse In The East?

Before the 2025-26 season began, the Chicago Bulls were projected to be one of the weaker teams in the Eastern Conference. Although the Bulls saw the return of key players like Josh Giddey this offseason, it didn’t change the overall assessment of the team.

As Giddey remains an impressive figure, averaging 21.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game on 45.9% shooting from the field, Chicago has stunned teams across the league with its depth.

Having faced adversity early in the season with injuries, Chicago has managed to hold out and remain afloat. With the core rallying together, they certainly seem a more formidable unit to start the 2025-26 season.

Although Chicago is currently placed eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, it is not a team to be taken lightly. With Coby White also returning from a calf injury, the Bulls could look to be even stronger once he becomes a regular presence in the rotation.