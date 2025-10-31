Chicago Bulls Defeat New York Knicks And Improve To 5-0: A Playoff Contender In The East?

The Chicago Bulls continue to look nothing like the rebuilding team many expected, powering their way to a 135-125 victory over the New York Knicks behind a career night from Josh Giddey. The 23-year-old guard erupted for 32 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists while Nikola Vucevic dominated inside with 26 more, helping Chicago stay perfect at 5-0 and extend its best opening stretch since the dynasty days under Michael Jordan. With teamwork and hot shooting from deep, the Bulls built a 19-point halftime cushion and controlled the flow until New York’s late push threatened to flip the script.

But every time the Knicks closed the gap, cutting the deficit to just two midway through the fourth, Chicago responded with poise, whether through Ayo Dosunmu’s spark off the bench or timely two-man actions between Giddey and Vucevic. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby fueled a furious second-half surge, yet the Bulls answered each challenge to secure Billy Donovan his 200th win with the franchise.

And with Chicago’s offense clicking and its confidence rising, the question suddenly feels legitimate in a wide-open Eastern Conference: are the undefeated Bulls preparing to force their way into the playoff picture far earlier than anyone expected? Let’s go through this game and also how the Bulls have managed to start the season so strongly.

Nikola Vucevic Is In All-Star Form

Nikola Vucevic has opened the season playing some of his most efficient basketball in years, anchoring Chicago’s interior on both ends while producing at a level worthy of early All-Star consideration. Through five games, he’s delivered three outings with 15+ rebounds, shot over 60% from the field in three different contests, and capped the week with a 26-point performance against the Knicks in which he punished mismatches, stretched the floor, and came up big in crunch time.

His ability to toggle between pick-and-pop spacing and bruising post play has given Chicago an offensive versatility that few teams in the East can match. Just as importantly, Vucevic’s consistency has stabilized a young, retooled Bulls roster still learning to play alongside Josh Giddey.

No doubt, Chicago’s undefeated start has been tied directly to the big man’s steady dominance. He looks healthier, more decisive, and more in rhythm than he has at any point in the past two seasons, and if this form continues, an All-Star return becomes more of a realistic outcome than nostalgia.

Bulls Have Big Wins Against The Knicks, Magic, Timberwolves, And Pistons

Chicago’s 5-0 start is legit. They have taken down playoff hopefuls, elite defenses, and young teams with star power, all while showcasing a balanced style of play. Wins over New York and Orlando came with statement stretches on both ends: the Bulls detonated for a 72-point first half against the Knicks and held the Magic under 100 points on the road with sharp rotations and physicality in the paint.

Each victory has revealed a different strength, from clutch shotmaking to composure against pressure, reinforcing that this hot start isn’t a fluke. Even more promising is the way Chicago has controlled tempo and executed late, something that eluded them in past seasons.

The wins over Minnesota and Detroit highlighted their ability to outlast long, athletic teams by leaning on Giddey’s playmaking and Vucevic’s interior presence. These aren’t the Bulls of the past few seasons because this group closes quarters, finishes possessions, and responds when opponents make their inevitable runs.

Josh Giddey Is Proving The Bulls Right

Josh Giddey has rewarded Chicago’s belief in him by stepping into a featured role and producing at star-caliber levels across the board. His 32-point, 10-rebound, 9-assist explosion against New York was the best game of his NBA career, but it wasn’t an outlier.

He’s strung together efficient scoring nights, strong rebounding performances, and some of the most creative playmaking the franchise has seen since peak Jimmy Butler. The Bulls have handed him more offensive responsibility, and he’s answered by pushing pace, getting downhill with purpose, and hitting threes at a much-improved clip.

What stands out most is Giddey’s command late in games. The Knicks, Kings, and Hawks all made heavy pushes, collapsing the Bulls’ lead, but Giddey consistently delivered strong plays and smart decisions that maximized Chicago’s spacing.

His synergy with Vucevic is already one of the most efficient two-man games in the East, and the four-year, $100 million contract he signed was more than well-deserved so far.

Billy Donovan’s Experience Is Coming Through

For all the individual development on the roster, Billy Donovan’s fingerprints might be the clearest reason Chicago has launched out of the gate this hot. He has fully modernized the offense, creating a version of the Thunder-era motion that maximizes Giddey’s creativity.

More importantly, his rotations have been sharper and more flexible. Donovan has consistently found the right combinations to answer opponent runs, switching defensive schemes mid-quarter when necessary and trusting young players in meaningful minutes.

Donovan’s calm demeanor and veteran decision-making have also been invaluable during the Bulls’ toughest stretches. When New York cut the deficit to two, Chicago didn’t blink, executing two perfectly timed Giddey-Vucevic actions straight out of timeouts.

Against the Magic, Donovan adjusted coverages to crowd Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and the offense responded by attacking Orlando’s weak-side seams. The Bulls might not have the superstar power of some Eastern contenders, but Donovan’s ability to maximize his roster has helped him get the team clicking and get himself to 200 career wins.

The East Is Open And The Bulls Are In Playoff Form

Without question, the Eastern Conference landscape has shifted dramatically, and Chicago is wasting no time taking advantage. With Jayson Tatum out for the season and Tyrese Haliburton sidelined long-term, two major blows to Boston and Indiana, the conference is there for the taking.

The East feels wide open for a disciplined, connected team like the Bulls to climb quickly. Their early-season resume, filled with wins against projected playoff teams, is already stronger than many expected.

The Bulls defend as a team, they rebound with force, and they close games with good coaching plays: three traits that historically translate when the stakes rise. If this form holds, the Bulls will almost certainly aim for a very high seed early in the campaign.