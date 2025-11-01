LeBron James Can’t Stop Laughing After Seeing Richard Jefferson’s Halloween Look

ESPN’s Richard Jefferson chose to sport a rather interesting look for Halloween on Friday, and his former NBA teammate, LeBron James, got a good laugh out of it. Jefferson left social media in splits when he revealed he was Handsome Squidward of all things on Halloween.

“There can only be one winner on Halloween, and obviously it’s Handsome Squidward,” Jefferson said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Jefferson (@richardajefferson)

That’s a hilarious look, and James commented twice on the post. He put up a bunch of laughing emojis and shared the Handsome Squidward gif as well.

James and Jefferson, who won a title together on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, remain on good terms today, and you knew the former was going to react in some way or the other here. The 21-time All-Star hasn’t shared his Halloween costume yet, and you wonder what he decided to go for.

James has had some epic costumes over the years and was asked to pick his favorite on NBA on Prime.

“That’s impossible for me to say what my favorite [is],” James said. “I can say some of the ones that I’ve done have been pretty cool. I did Pennywise. I did like Jerome from Martin. That was super funny to me. Also did Prince, Leonidas from 300, Batman. I love Halloween, so it is super dope.”

LeBron’s had some memorable Halloween costumes through the years 👑 pic.twitter.com/m7BtVhoO2N — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) October 31, 2025

You just wish James, who averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game in 2024-25, had gotten to play for the Los Angeles Lakers during Halloween as well. He remains out due to sciatica, but the team is faring well even in his absence.

The Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-112 on Friday to improve to 4-2 in this 2025-26 season. James’ teams have collapsed over the years when he doesn’t play, but Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have ensured that isn’t the case this time around.

James is expected to be back in the second or third week of November, and you’d back the Lakers to be over .500 when he finally gets to suit up for them this season.