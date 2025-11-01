Los Angeles Lakers Instant Analysis: Luka Doncic Drops 44 Against Memphis Grizzlies In Cup Win

In an instant look at Friday’s NBA Cup opener, Luka Doncic returned from a three-game absence and immediately reclaimed control of the Lakers’ offense, dropping 44 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in a 117-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Missing LeBron James once again, Los Angeles leaned heavily on Doncic’s shot creation and a timely boost from Austin Reaves, who added 21 points as the Lakers wiped out a 14-point halftime deficit and steadied themselves through a wild, back-and-forth second half.

Memphis briefly appeared to seize momentum with a 42-point second quarter and a massive 27-4 run that put them up double digits at the break, but the Lakers’ composure showed as Doncic erupted for 16 third-quarter points to flip the tide. With 14 lead changes and seven ties entering the final frame, the game turned into a possession-by-possession battle.

But Los Angeles controlled late while the Grizzlies sputtered behind an 8-point night from Ja Morant and a quiet offensive finish from their supporting cast. Let’s provide an instant analysis of the key factors of this game, as it was a critical victory for the Lakers.

1. Luka Doncic Looked Unstoppable And Carried The Lakers All Night

Luka Doncic returned from injury and dominated the game from the opening possession. His 44 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists on 51.9% shooting (14-of-27 FG, 6-of-15 from three) were the clear difference in a matchup where the Lakers played without LeBron James.

Doncic’s ability to manufacture offense at all three levels kept Los Angeles afloat when Memphis surged ahead, and his 16-point third quarter completely swung the momentum. Even as Memphis loaded the paint and altered coverages, Doncic repeatedly found ways to punish them.

He scored in every way possible with an offensive portfolio that no team has answers for when he’s in rhythm. His 10-of-13 performance at the line further emphasized his aggression, especially in late-clock situations where he forced contact and controlled pace.

This was also Doncic’s 11th straight game with 25+ points against Memphis, a matchup he clearly thrives. With the Lakers down 69-55 at halftime and getting hammered 42-27 in the second quarter, Doncic became the engine of the comeback. Without his floor-general presence, this game never swings back in the Lakers’ favor.

2. Austin Reaves And The Role Players Stepped Up In Crucial Moments

While Doncic stole headlines, the Lakers don’t win this game without the stabilization provided by Austin Reaves and the second unit. Reaves finished with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists, and though his shooting was uneven (5-of-14 FG, 2-of-8 3PT), he delivered when it mattered by attacking closeouts, absorbing contact, and going a perfect 9-for-9 at the free-throw line.

Jake LaRavia provided another one of his most efficient outings as a Laker, scoring 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting while adding 2 steals and defending multiple positions. His +/- may not show it, but his energy in the second and fourth quarters was essential in countering Memphis’ athletic bench.

Jarred Vanderbilt also had an underrated impact with 4 rebounds, a block, and a +9, giving L.A. extra possessions and hustle plays during momentum swings. Jaxson Hayes chipped in 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and a block off the bench, showing improved decision-making as a rim runner and secondary distributor.

The Lakers collectively shot 51.3% from the field, and role players contributed heavily to maintaining pace when Doncic sat. Los Angeles’ depth hasn’t always shown up early in the season, but tonight it delivered exactly what was needed.

3. Memphis’ Bench Produced, But Ja Morant Struggled Badly

Memphis received strong bench production, 46 total bench points, including:

Santi Aldama: 7 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists

Cedric Coward: 13 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals

Cam Spencer: 12 points on 3-of-6 from deep

John Konchar: 6 points on perfect 2-of-2 shooting

The Grizzlies’ reserves out-rebounded the Lakers’ bench 29-18 and helped Memphis win the offensive glass 13-5, creating second chances that kept them in the game even when the starters faltered. But Ja Morant’s performance was the glaring issue. Morant finished with only 8 points on 3-of-14 shooting (0-of-6 from three), and while he added 7 assists and a steal, he never found a rhythm.

The Lakers forced him into mid-range jumpers, walled off the paint, and made him play through contact. Memphis’ offense bogged down whenever he handled late-clock possessions, and it showed in his -4 on the night. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (15 points), Jock Landale (16 points), and Jaylen Wells (16 points) providing balance, Memphis simply needed Morant to be average, but he wasn’t.

His offensive struggles are the primary reason the Grizzlies couldn’t close the gap in the final five minutes despite having 15 more shot attempts than the Lakers (93 to 76).

4. The Lakers Won Through Efficiency In The Fourth Quarter

Despite being out-rebounded and losing the turnover battle, the Lakers executed far better than Memphis when it mattered. They shot 51.3% from the field and 78.8% from the line, compared to Memphis’ 44.1% and 84.2%, and they controlled the pace late despite Memphis’ aggressive transition push.

L.A. also generated 26 free throws, 10 more than the Grizzlies, a major fourth-quarter separator. Defensively, the Lakers tightened their rotations and cut off Memphis’ corner threes, holding them to 31.1% from deep (14-of-45).

They limited the Grizzlies to one shot per possession late, forced them into tougher jumpers, and pressured Morant into low-efficiency drives that never materialized into meaningful scoring. Their 8 steals and 3 blocks were not eye-popping, but perfectly timed.

The final difference was discipline. Memphis committed 25 fouls to L.A.’s 16, turning several late possessions into automatic Doncic free throws to keep the Lakers ahead. Despite Memphis owning the offensive glass and fast-break advantage, the Lakers’ shot selection, late-game control, and star execution allowed them to close the game like a veteran contender.