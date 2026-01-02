Christian Wood Gains Custody Of 2-Year-Old Son After Accusing Ex-Girlfriend Of Trying To Kill Him

Tensions are rising between former Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Wood and his ex-girlfriend, Yasmine Lopez. Wood and Lopez have been at odds with each other for some time now, and Us Weekly reports that the former has now accused the latter of putting a hit on his life.

“Former Los Angeles Lakers star Christian Wood was awarded sole custody of his 2-year-old son and a temporary restraining order against his ex-girlfriend Yasmine Lopez after accusing her of potentially playing a role in an attempt on his life, Us Weekly can exclusively report. Lopez adamantly denied the accusations and asked for court protection against Wood. She also disputed Wood has sole custody.”

Wood, who has played eight seasons in the NBA, filed a petition in court on Nov. 19, 2025, asking for a restraining order against Lopez. He wanted her 100 yards away from him and their son, Kobe Sean Wood, at all times.

The court granted Wood a temporary restraining order for himself and his son and awarded him temporary sole custody.

All of this stems from what was initially viewed as a robbery attempt on Nov.5. Wood had heard noises and movement around his house on that day and noticed three men trying to break into his home. He fired shots to scare away the home invaders.

Wood now believes they weren’t robbers, but men Lopez had sent to take his life. He stated there had been no break-ins in a 10-mile radius and added that it happened when someone knew he would be home in broad daylight.

Wood claimed that Lopez wasn’t agreeing to any visitation that week but finally agreed he could pick up their son from school on Nov. 4. When he arrived, he says she had already picked him up.

The fact that he saw the three men at his home the very next day has led Wood, who last played an NBA game for the Lakers in Feb. 2024, to suspect foul play on Lopez’s part. He also stated that an hour before he fired those shots, she had posted “a violent King Von song with a gun emoji.”

“The lyrics of the song explicitly describe a murder for hire and retaliation killing,” Wood noted. “This post was highly unusual for Ms. Lopez, suspicious in timing, and deeply disturbing given what happened shortly after.”

“The coincidence, combined with her prior threats, history of violence, and the custody interference the day prior, leads me to reasonably believe it is more likely than not that she is responsible and/or connected to the attempt on my life,” Wood added.

Wood claims Lopez has threatened his life in the past and that a family member of her’s had also issued a threat in the weeks leading up to the incident. Previously, he had accused her of breaking into and vandalizing his home in August 2023. Months later, in February 2024, Wood claimed Lopez and her friends had trespassed at his California residence and scratched the hood and doors of his car.

Wood was granted a temporary restraining order against Lopez due to these incidents. It’s certainly not a good look for her that this has happened twice.

Lopez, however, made it clear in a separate court filing that she played no role whatsoever in the incident in question.

“[Wood] immediately assumed that I was somehow responsible for what happened. It felt like he needed someone to blame, and I became the easiest target due to our recent disagreements over visitation,” Lopez said.

“The truth is I had no knowledge of what occurred in Christian’s house that night. I did not communicate with anyone involved,” Lopez added. “I have never encouraged, instructed, or supported anyone seeking to harm [Wood]. I do not know the men he has referenced. I had absolutely no involvement in the incident.”

Lopez stated she was not questioned by the LAPD because there was no evidence connecting her to the crime. It should also be pointed out that she filed a petition for a restraining order against Wood on Dec. 12, 2025.

Lopez alleges that Wood kicked and slapped her from behind during a custody exchange on Oct. 23 when he found out she had a new boyfriend. She claims he also called her a “b***h” in front of their son. This wasn’t the only assault accusation, either. Lopez alleges that Wood spat on her, choked her, and called her a “cheating b***h” during a Valentine’s Day celebration in Utah in 2024.

Wood and Lopez had started dating in August 2022 and then split in December of that year. Neither could have imagined things would get this messy. A court hearing has been set for Jan. 14.