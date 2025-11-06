Former Lakers Player Avoids Robbery After Allegedly Firing Shots To Scare Away Home Invaders

Former Lakers player Christian Wood avoided becoming a robbery victim after allegedly firing shots to prevent home invaders from taking anything.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Jan 13, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood (35) reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 13, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood (35) reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

NBA free agent Christian Wood, who most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2023 to 2025, was involved in a robbery scare that could have gone sideways if not for his smart survival instinct.

The former Lakers center reportedly fired multiple rounds into the ground to scare away the potential robbers who were intruding into his house in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the incident happened at around 1 p.m. in the 14800 block of Otsego Street, Los Angeles Police Department. Three suspects allegedly broke the back door of the house to gain entry, but were met by gunfire sounds allegedly coming from the former NBA player’s gun.

All the suspects were described to be male. No property was taken during the incident. It’s unclear if any of the suspects were hit by the bullets, but sources say that Wood was only aiming at the ground and not at the intruders.

They were last seen fleeing down Otsego towards Sepulveda Boulevard in a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said. More details of the investigation could become public soon. It was unclear to the police whether Wood owned or he is renting the property where the incident occurred.

Home invasions have become a concerning trend in the NBA. Most recently, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was also the victim of a home invasion. It seems as if NBA players suddenly have a target on their backs. Last season, even Jaylen Brown’s mother was the victim of a home invasion.

The 30-year-old veteran last played with the Lakers for three seasons before he was waived and replaced with Alex Len in February 2025. Wood is currently not on any NBA team, after a concerning left-knee injury derailed his time in the purple and gold jersey.

He suffered multiple injuries during his NBA career. He last played an NBA game in the 2023-24 season and averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game that year, which is far less than how he performed in his prime.

The FBI issued a warning to professional athletes near the end of last year that they have become more prone to home invasions due to their vulnerability of being away for games, during which their homes remain unguarded or only partially secured.

But in Wood’s case, if he owned the house and it was intentionally targeted, then the invaders would know that he is not on any team. Therefore, it is possible that the house was a random target for the invaders. Fortunately for Wood, his survival instincts saved him from any potential damage to himself and his property.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Apr 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James warms up before the start of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images New Report Reveals Who’s Really Behind LeBron James Trade Talk
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like