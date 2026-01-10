Lakers Fall To Bucks 101-105 Due To 4 Major Reasons; Instant Reaction

The final minute at Fiserv Forum belonged entirely to Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the game hanging in the balance, the Bucks’ star erased a LeBron James layup at the rim, then moments later reached in from behind to knock the ball free, sealing a gritty 105-101 Milwaukee win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Milwaukee nearly let the game slip after coughing up a fourth-quarter lead, but Kevin Porter Jr. delivered when it mattered most. Porter finished with 22 points and calmly knocked down four free throws in the closing seconds, two of them coming after Antetokounmpo’s chase-down block on James with 39 seconds remaining.

Antetokounmpo, playing under a minutes restriction in his return from a calf injury, ended with 21 points, his quietest scoring night since coming back, yet made the loudest plays when it mattered most. Now, onto the four major reasons why the Lakers dropped this game, and it has to do with factors outside the strong performances from their superstar duo.

1. Free Throws Told The Story Late

This game was decided at the stripe, and there’s no way around it. Milwaukee went 17-of-22 from the free-throw line, while the Lakers managed just 8-of-14. In a four-point game, that difference loomed over everything else.

The Bucks didn’t shoot lights-out from the field (48.1% overall), but they punished the Lakers whenever contact was created. Giannis Antetokounmpo alone went 3-of-4, Kevin Porter Jr. added 7-of-10, and Milwaukee consistently earned trips to the line in moments when the Lakers came up empty on the other end.

2. Giannis Controlled The Game Without Needing To Explode

Giannis didn’t post a monstrous scoring night, but his impact was everywhere. He finished with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, adding 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in just 31 minutes. He never forced the issue; he simply took what the defense gave him.

More importantly, Giannis dictated matchups. When the Lakers sent help, he kicked out. When they stayed home, he went straight through contact. The Bucks were at their best when the offense flowed through him, even if he wasn’t the one finishing the play.

3. The Lakers’ Supporting Cast Couldn’t Match Milwaukee’s Bench

While the Lakers leaned heavily on LeBron James and Luka Doncic, Milwaukee consistently found production from secondary pieces. Bobby Portis chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 13, and Kevin Porter Jr. stuffed the box score with 22 points, 6 assists, and 4 steals.

By contrast, the Lakers’ bench struggled to swing momentum. Outside of Jarred Vanderbilt’s 9 points and 9 rebounds, there wasn’t a consistent scoring punch. The Bucks didn’t overwhelm the Lakers with depth; they just won those minutes quietly, possession by possession.

4. Missed Opportunities In Winning-Time Offense

The Lakers had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead in the final moments, and they couldn’t convert. They shot just 42.9% overall, and while the 15 made threes kept them close, the offense bogged down when it mattered most.

Luka finished 8-of-25 from the field, LeBron went 10-of-21, and several late possessions ended with contested jumpers instead of pressure at the rim. The Bucks, meanwhile, stayed composed, limited turnovers, and forced the Lakers to beat them with tough shots.