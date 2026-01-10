Lakers Player Ratings: Dynamic Duo Falls Short Against Giannis And Bucks

The Lakers were not a poor team on Friday night. They looked composed, organized, and like they could win this game in Milwaukee; they were able to stay with the game. They controlled the offense for the majority of the game, led by LeBron James and Luka Doncic. When the Bucks made a move to build a lead, they found a way to recover. They played well.

In terms of winning this game, it was an example of margin basketball. Milwaukee had many free-throw opportunities; they punished the Lakers for their errors in the paint; they used the advantage they had over the Lakers with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who used his physical dominance in tight possessions. The Lakers had a chance to win late, but they missed free throws that could have helped them secure the victory, and they ended up losing the game 105-101.

LeBron James: A

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST, 3 STL, FG 10-21, 3-PT FG 2-7, FT 4-6, 33 MIN

LeBron controlled the night the way only he still can. He slowed the game when Milwaukee sped it up, and when the Lakers needed direction, the ball naturally found his hands. The assists came from patience rather than flash, reading defenders, waiting for the help to commit, then making the simple play.

The missed free throws sting in a four-point loss, but they don’t define the performance. This was a veteran dictating tempo, managing bodies, and dragging the Lakers through rough stretches with sheer command.

Luka Doncic: B+

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, FG 8-25, 3-PT FG 4-6, FT 4-8, 36 MIN

This was a grind for Doncic. Milwaukee crowded him early, leaned into him on drives, and forced him to take the long way around almost every screen. The efficiency suffered, but the pressure never stopped him from staying involved.

Even on an off shooting night, he found teammates, rebounded his position, and hit timely threes to halt Bucks runs. It wasn’t pretty, but it was competitive, and it mattered.

Jake LaRavia: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, FG 5-8, 3-PT FG 3-5, 34 MIN

LaRavia was one of the Lakers’ most reliable complementary pieces. He knocked down open shots without hesitation and made smart reads when the ball swung his way. His off-ball defense also popped, especially with a couple of timely steals that sparked fast breaks.

The minus-15 reflects lineup context more than individual play. LaRavia did his job, spaced the floor properly, and didn’t overreach, exactly what the Lakers needed from him.

Jarred Vanderbilt: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, FG 4-7, 3-PT FG 1-3, 27 MIN

Vanderbilt did the dirty work. Extra possessions, contested rebounds, defensive switches, the things that don’t show up cleanly in highlights but keep games close.

He picked his moments offensively and stayed efficient. His energy was constant, even when the Lakers’ offense wasn’t.

Marcus Smart: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, FG 3-9, 3-PT FG 3-8, 30 MIN

Smart brought his usual edge defensively, pressuring ball-handlers and fighting through screens. He also knocked down three triples, which helped keep Milwaukee honest on the perimeter.

Offensively, though, his decision-making wavered. A few rushed shots and stalled possessions prevented the Lakers from fully capitalizing during key stretches. The effort was there, but the execution was uneven.

Deandre Ayton: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 5 REB, FG 2-6, 24 MIN

Ayton struggled to carve out space against Milwaukee’s size. Touches were limited, and when he did get the ball, the Bucks closed quickly and forced tough finishes.

He competed on the glass but never found a consistent offensive foothold. The Lakers needed an interior presence. it just didn’t show up.

Jaxson Hayes: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, FG 3-6, 24 MIN

Hayes brought vertical spacing and activity around the rim. He ran the floor hard and finished when chances appeared, giving the Lakers a different look inside.

Defensively, he had moments where positioning slipped, but his effort remained steady throughout his minutes.

Dalton Knecht: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, FG 2-4, 13 MIN

Knecht kept things simple. He took clean looks, avoided forcing offense, and didn’t make mistakes with the ball.

In limited time, that steadiness mattered.

Gabe Vincent: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, FG 2-5, 3-PT FG 2-5, 15 MIN

Vincent hit a couple of threes but struggled to consistently impact the game beyond that. Creation was limited, and defensive containment was hit-or-miss.

His minutes passed without major swings in either direction.

Maxi Kleber: N/A

Game Stats: 2 REB, 1 AST, 3 MIN

Kleber’s stint was too brief to evaluate. He battled inside briefly before exiting the rotation.