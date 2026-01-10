JJ Redick Takes The Blame For Late Game Mistakes Against Bucks

JJ Redick owns late-game mistake after Lakers loss to Bucks.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center.
Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

JJ Redick did not hide from responsibility after the Los Angeles Lakers watched a winnable game slip away in a 105–101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. In a finish defined by confusion, missed chances, and one critical decision, Redick made it clear the blame belonged with him.

“There’s a certain process that you follow. In those situations. End of game. The first thing is always, you tell the ref, make or miss. I’m gonna call a timeout. Luka fouls out. Not to make excuses, Luka fouls out. I’ve got a sub in, and we are discussing. Do we want Vando in for rebounding, so we get another sub in.”

“And there’s one shot left. We know it’s a short time out. Alright 16 seconds. Need 2, need 3. Felt like there was enough time to do a need 2. All right let’s run this, then they miss. And I jump up, call time out, they did not hear me. Which I get, that’s like the third time that’s happened this season.”

“Again, the process, I skipped a step there, I like kind of what I saw. We won a game in Toronto like that. You know. Could’ve, would’ve, should’ve. The reality is the one step, didn’t follow it of the process. I’ll take the blame of that.”

Redick did not deflect. He acknowledged he skipped a step, referencing a similar situation earlier in the season in Toronto that had worked. This one did not. Officials did not hear him calling a timeout, something he noted has happened multiple times this year, but he refused to lean on that. He said plainly that the process broke down and that the mistake was his.

The loss overshadowed strong individual performances on both sides. LeBron James finished with 26 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, along with eight rebounds and seven assists as he powered the Lakers’ late rally. Luka Doncic added 24 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists, scoring 12 of those points in the third quarter to keep Los Angeles within reach before fouling out late.

For Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a quiet but brutally efficient night. He scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, added six rebounds and four assists, and made the two game-saving defensive plays on James in the final minute. Kevin Porter Jr. led all scorers with 22 points, shooting 7-of-14 from the field while adding six assists.

The Lakers had rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit and entered the night undefeated in clutch games. That made the ending sting even more. One clean possession could have changed everything.

Redick understands that reality. He did not point fingers at his stars, the officials, or circumstance this time, even though he has consistently called out his players after brutal losses. He owned the decision, publicly and immediately. In a season still about establishing trust and structure, that level of accountability matters. It will not erase the loss, but it does define the standard Redick is trying to set.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a play during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Robert Horry Slams Luka Doncic For Foul Baiting: “You’re Too Good To Hunt For Fouls”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like