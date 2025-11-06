Karl-Anthony Towns Reflects On Life After Timberwolves Trade

A year after being traded to the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns says leaving Minnesota still doesn’t feel real.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks on against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns might be a Knick now, but part of him is still in Minnesota. Speaking with The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, the former Timberwolves star reflected on the blockbuster trade that sent him to New York and admitted the move still doesn’t feel real.

“I’m still stunned. It’s weird,” Towns said. “You feel more like a Knick now after what we went through last year to get to the heights we went to. But it’s weird when you see that Timberwolves jersey, especially them fire black ones y’all got. Not being able to see Towns on the back, it’s weird feeling.”

Towns made it clear his connection to the Wolves runs deep, and he still holds love for the teammates he left behind.

“I love those guys. I love that locker room to death,” he said. “I’m willing to do anything for them, even if it wasn’t about basketball.”

As the Luka Doncic trade taught us last season, no player is truly safe in the NBA. Whether it’s a low-end role player or a high-priced star, anyone can be moved, and Towns discovered that for himself in the summer of 2024.

Towns, 29, was drafted first overall by the Timberwolves in 2015. There, he ascended into stardom and took his place as one of the best centers in the league.

With averages of 22.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists over his first nine years, Towns was the face of the franchise for nearly a decade before the trade to the Knicks changed everything.

He never thought he’d leave Minnesota, but he had no choice but to accept his fate after the deal went through. Overnight, he joined one of the NBA’s biggest-market teams and faced enormous pressure from the fans right away.

Fortunately, KAT has lived up to expectations. This season, through eight games, he’s averaging 19.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 41.2 percent shooting. Alongside Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, Towns has found his place in New York, and the Knicks are firmly in the title hunt.

After making an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals in May, the Knicks have shown they have what it takes to compete. But can they go all the way? Only time will tell, and Towns’ play will be a major factor.

For better or worse, his performance in the middle will make or break this season. While he doesn’t have to be the leader he was in Minnesota, the Knicks will need him to be consistent to have a real shot in the playoffs. Fortunately, he is embracing the challenge so far, and it might just lead to his best season yet.

In the end, Karl-Anthony Towns never expected to wear another jersey, but he’s made the most of his second chapter. He still holds deep respect for the Timberwolves and everything they built together, but now his focus is on helping the Knicks take that final step. If he delivers when it matters most, New York might finally have the piece it’s been waiting for.

Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
