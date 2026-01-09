JJ Redick Drops Positive Rui Hachimura Injury Update

Rui Hachimura will soon be back on the court for the Lakers.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Rui Hachimura has not suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2026, but he is very close to a return now. Lakers head coach JJ Redick was asked about Hachimura in his press conference before Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena, and he could be back for Monday’s clash with the Sacramento Kings.

“He’s made a lot of progress just in terms of regaining strength and mobility in his calf, and had a good workout today,” Redick said. “There’s a lot of optimism that he’ll be available Monday, but we’ll see how the next few days go.”

This Bucks game is the sixth in a row that Hachimura has missed with a right calf strain. The 27-year-old last featured for the Lakers in their 125-101 win over the Kings on Dec. 28, 2025.

Hachimura couldn’t practice the day after that game and has been out since. Redick had only expected him to miss a week, but the recovery has taken longer than they had imagined. With the concerns now about calf injuries leading to Achilles injuries, it is best to be careful.

Hachimura has averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game for the Lakers in 2025-26. He has been their best outside shooter this season at 44.5% from beyond the arc.

The Lakers have gone 4-4 in the eight games that Hachimura has missed so far this season. They’d be looking to improve on that record against the Bucks.

The Lakers go into this game after seeing their three-game win streak snapped by the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. LeBron James did not feature in that 107-91 loss, which dropped them to 23-12, but he has been upgraded to available here.

As for the other absentees from that game against the Spurs, Austin Reaves and Adou Thiero won’t be playing any part against the Bucks either. Redick was asked in this press conference if he had an update regarding Reaves, but there wasn’t any.

Reaves was diagnosed with a grade two left gastrocnemius strain after the 119-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Christmas. It was reported at the time that he’d be reevaluated in four weeks.

Gautam Varier
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India.
