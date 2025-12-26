Austin Reaves Will Miss At Least 4 Weeks After Latest Injury Diagnosis

The Los Angeles Lakers have been hit with another significant setback as injuries continue to derail their momentum. This time, the loss affects one of their most important connective pieces, raising new concerns about how the team will navigate the coming weeks.

According to Shams Charania, Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a grade two left gastrocnemius strain and will be reevaluated in four weeks, effectively sidelining him for the near future. The Lakers are expected to take a cautious approach given the nature of calf injuries and Reaves’ importance to the rotation.

Before going down, Reaves was in the middle of another strong season, solidifying himself as a core piece alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Through 23 games, he was averaging 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 50.7% shooting and 36.5% shooting from three, serving as both a secondary scorer and a steady playmaker who helped stabilize the offense.

The injury occurred during the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the Rockets. Reaves exited after just 14 minutes of action due to calf soreness, finishing with 12 points, one rebound, one assist, zero steals, and one block on 62.5% shooting before being ruled out in the third quarter. What initially appeared to be precautionary quickly turned more serious, culminating in a diagnosis that will now keep him out for an extended stretch.

His absence creates a major void for Los Angeles. Reaves has been one of the few reliable perimeter creators on the roster, and without him, the burden on Doncic and LeBron increases dramatically. It also weakens the Lakers’ already shaky perimeter defense and limits lineup flexibility during a crucial part of the schedule.

To adjust, the Lakers will likely lean heavier on Doncic’s playmaking while asking role players like Rui Hachimura to take on expanded responsibilities. More minutes for bench guards, simplified offensive sets, and a renewed emphasis on defense will be necessary to survive without Reaves. Whether that is enough remains to be seen, but his injury undoubtedly raises the degree of difficulty for everything the Lakers hope to accomplish in the short term.

It does not help that the Lakers are coming off arguably their worst performance of the season. In a 119-96 defeat to the Rockets, Los Angeles looked lethargic from the start, raising concerns and frustration within the coaching staff.

Right when the Lakers are at their most vulnerable, they will have to adjust and move forward knowing Reaves will be out for several weeks. If help does not come soon, things could get much worse in Los Angeles.

In the end, losing Reaves forces the Lakers into an uncomfortable reality. One of their most reliable connectors is gone, and there’s no easy replacement for what he provides on both ends. This stretch will demand sharper execution, stronger defensive commitment, and real accountability across the roster. If Los Angeles cannot steady itself without Reaves, the cracks that have lingered all season could finally widen beyond repair.