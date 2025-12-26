Austin Reaves Will Miss At Least 4 Weeks After Latest Injury Diagnosis

Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a grade two calf strain, creating new challenges for the Lakers moving forward.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts to his three pointer against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have been hit with another significant setback as injuries continue to derail their momentum. This time, the loss affects one of their most important connective pieces, raising new concerns about how the team will navigate the coming weeks.

According to Shams Charania, Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a grade two left gastrocnemius strain and will be reevaluated in four weeks, effectively sidelining him for the near future. The Lakers are expected to take a cautious approach given the nature of calf injuries and Reaves’ importance to the rotation.

Before going down, Reaves was in the middle of another strong season, solidifying himself as a core piece alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Through 23 games, he was averaging 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 50.7% shooting and 36.5% shooting from three, serving as both a secondary scorer and a steady playmaker who helped stabilize the offense.

The injury occurred during the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the Rockets. Reaves exited after just 14 minutes of action due to calf soreness, finishing with 12 points, one rebound, one assist, zero steals, and one block on 62.5% shooting before being ruled out in the third quarter. What initially appeared to be precautionary quickly turned more serious, culminating in a diagnosis that will now keep him out for an extended stretch.

His absence creates a major void for Los Angeles. Reaves has been one of the few reliable perimeter creators on the roster, and without him, the burden on Doncic and LeBron increases dramatically. It also weakens the Lakers’ already shaky perimeter defense and limits lineup flexibility during a crucial part of the schedule.

To adjust, the Lakers will likely lean heavier on Doncic’s playmaking while asking role players like Rui Hachimura to take on expanded responsibilities. More minutes for bench guards, simplified offensive sets, and a renewed emphasis on defense will be necessary to survive without Reaves. Whether that is enough remains to be seen, but his injury undoubtedly raises the degree of difficulty for everything the Lakers hope to accomplish in the short term.

It does not help that the Lakers are coming off arguably their worst performance of the season. In a 119-96 defeat to the Rockets, Los Angeles looked lethargic from the start, raising concerns and frustration within the coaching staff.

Right when the Lakers are at their most vulnerable, they will have to adjust and move forward knowing Reaves will be out for several weeks. If help does not come soon, things could get much worse in Los Angeles.

In the end, losing Reaves forces the Lakers into an uncomfortable reality. One of their most reliable connectors is gone, and there’s no easy replacement for what he provides on both ends. This stretch will demand sharper execution, stronger defensive commitment, and real accountability across the roster. If Los Angeles cannot steady itself without Reaves, the cracks that have lingered all season could finally widen beyond repair.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Dec 18, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives uncontested to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images Lakers Eye Andrew Wiggins Trade, But Heat Aren’t Budging
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like