Miami Heat Player Ratings: Norman Powell Leads The Way In Win Against Atlanta Hawks

While the Atlanta Hawks didn’t get to see the Miami Heat flash us with highlights or fireworks, instead, Miami beat Atlanta using Miami’s preferred method of winning games.

The game started to finish with Miami controlling everything, such as the game’s tempo, winning all of the physical confrontations against Atlanta, and methodically beating them to death with a final score of 126-111. The Miami Heat victory was not defined by one big run or one big shot. Instead, Miami created multiple wins on each possession.

Norman Powell was the steady hand guiding the way and delivering timely baskets every time Atlanta threatened to stay in the game. Around Norman Powell was Miami’s overall balance. The Heat had multiple second-chance scoring opportunities, had numerous loose-ball recoveries, and played with sound judgment both offensively and defensively.

Miami grabbed 52 rebounds, forced 21 turnovers from the Atlanta Hawks, and held onto the lead for 94% of the game, and this percentage illustrates the entire game much better than highlight films could ever attempt to do.

This was one of those nights where Miami didn’t need perfection, just discipline. And they got it from nearly everyone who touched the floor.

Norman Powell: A

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 9-16 FG, 2-8 3-PT FG, 5-5 FT, 33 MIN

Powell was the engine of Miami’s offense. Whenever the Hawks tried to build momentum, Powell answered with a drive, a pull-up, or a trip to the free-throw line. His scoring came in waves, but always at the right time.

Beyond the points, Powell rebounded well for his position and kept the ball moving, finishing with five assists. Even on a night when the three-ball wasn’t falling consistently, he stayed aggressive and efficient, exactly what Miami needed.

Pelle Larsson: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 9-13 FG, 3-4 3-PT FG, 30 MIN

Larsson was a revelation. He played with confidence, knocked down open shots, and made quick, smart decisions with the ball. His shooting efficiency, especially from deep, stretched Atlanta’s defense and created space for others.

What stood out most was his composure. Larsson didn’t rush, didn’t force the issue, and consistently made the right read. For a player still carving out his role, this was a statement performance.

Kel’el Ware: A

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 13 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 7-10 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 33 MIN

Ware continues to look more comfortable with every outing. He was efficient around the rim, used his length well defensively, and owned the glass with 13 rebounds, including four on the offensive end. Atlanta struggled to keep him off the boards once Miami established an interior position.

While he had a few shaky moments handling pressure, Ware’s overall impact was undeniable. His presence helped Miami win the rebounding battle 52-42, and his activity inside was a major reason the Heat controlled the paint.

Andrew Wiggins: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 9-17 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 32 MIN

Andrew Wiggins quietly put together one of his most complete games in a Heat uniform. He attacked mismatches, finished strong inside, and was active on the glass, pulling down four offensive rebounds that kept possessions alive. While his three-point shot wasn’t falling, his willingness to keep cutting and crashing made a real difference.

Defensively, Wiggins was locked in. He stayed disciplined on rotations, added a block and a steal, and posted a team-high +21, reflecting just how effective Miami was when he was on the floor. This was effort-driven basketball, and it showed.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 1 TOV, 5-14 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 5-6 FT, 28 MIN

Jaquez brought his usual physicality and instincts. He attacked closeouts, earned trips to the line, and was disruptive defensively with three steals. Even when his shot wasn’t perfect, his aggression paid off.

He also helped stabilize the second unit, providing scoring without hijacking possessions. This was a classic Jaquez game; gritty, impactful, and unafraid of contact.

Davion Mitchell: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 3-8 FG, 29 MIN

Mitchell didn’t score much, but his fingerprints were all over the game. He pushed the pace, set up teammates, and helped disrupt Atlanta’s rhythm with on-ball pressure. His six assists came within the flow, not forced.

Defensively, Mitchell did the dirty work. He pressured Trae Young full court, jumped passing lanes, and played with the edge. His impact went beyond the box score, and Miami was better for it.

Nikola Jovic: C+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 2 TOV, 3-14 FG, 1-6 3-PT FG, 3-3 FT, 21 MIN

Jovic’s shooting night was uneven, but he still found ways to contribute. He rebounded well, moved the ball, and stayed active defensively. His four assists reflected good decision-making even when his shot wasn’t falling.

There were moments where he pressed offensively, but overall, Jovic stayed engaged and didn’t let missed shots affect his effort. That maturity matters.

Dru Smith: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 3 STL, 2-8 FG, 2-2 FT, 19 MIN

Smith’s offense was modest, but his defensive energy changed the tempo. He jumped passing lanes, disrupted ball handlers, and played fearlessly. Those three steals led to transition opportunities and easy points.

He didn’t force shots and stayed within himself, which is exactly what Miami asks from players in his role.

Kasparas Jakucionis: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2-4 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 16 MIN

Jakucionis made the most of limited minutes. He knocked down open threes, played with confidence, and didn’t shy away from the moment. His shooting helped keep spacing intact when Atlanta tried to collapse.

For a short stint, this was clean, efficient basketball – no wasted movement, no wasted possessions.