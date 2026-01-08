Mavericks Get Bad News On Kyrie Irving’s Injury Return Timeline Amid Anthony Davis Trade Rumors

NBA insider Tim McMahon drops bad news on the Mavericks about Kyrie Irving's return from injury amid the rampant Anthony Davis trade rumors.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After trading away Trae Young and clearing off cap space, the Hawks are believed to be the primary suitors in a trade for Anthony Davis. However, the biggest hurdle before the Mavericks make any major move is that their owner, Patrick Dumont, wants to see Davis play alongside Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg together.

Until last month, several experts believed that Kyrie Irving could return before the All-Star break, possibly as early as the February 5th trade deadline. However, ESPN insider Tim McMahon threw water on that timeline on the latest episode of his show, ‘Howdy Partners,’ with Michael C. Wright.

“With Patrick Dumont in that decision-making seat, what he wants to see is the core trio, and that’s Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Cooper Flag together before making any major decisions,” explained McMahon.

“Now, the problem with that, Mike, based on what I’m hearing, Kyrie’s not coming back before the trade deadline. And if he does, even if he did, it would be a tiny, tiny sample size. So, you’re not going to have that luxury of that evaluation period before one major decision needs to be made,” McMahon further added.

“And whether that’s trade him or don’t trade him, either way, it is a major decision. I don’t know at this point if Kyrie’s playing this season. I know he wants to. We’ll see if that’s in his best interest. We’ll see if it’s in the franchise’s best interest. Those are things that need to be sorted out.”

“But again, Patrick Dumont’s preference would be before there’s a major decision made, whether that’s a trade, whether that’s an extension, let’s see this core trio together. I’m not sure that that’s a reality,” said McMahon in conclusion on Kyrie before discussing potential landing spots for Anthony Davis.

Amid the Rockets’ need for a solid point guard and the looming trade rumors over Anthony Davis’ future, the Mavericks have a lot of major decisions to make this season.

While Flagg is playing like a Rookie of the Year frontrunner, the fingers have mainly been pointed at Anthony Davis as the potential problem in Dallas.

The Mavericks are currently 10-9 in games that Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg have played together. Davis has averaged 20.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in those 19 games while shooting 50.6% from the field.

Meanwhile, Flagg is averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in those 19 games while shooting 48.7% from the floor. Clearly, the two forwards need a point guard to handle the ball while they make moves inside the paint.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see if they trade Davis before the trade deadline now, or the front office forces him to wait a few months for a trade, as they haven’t seen the team’s performance with Kyrie Irving at full strength.

What do you think will be the result of this situation in Dallas? Let us know in the comments section.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Dec 31, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Lamelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images Hornets Bring LaMelo Ball Off The Bench Tonight In Unprecedented Health Plan
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like