LeBron James, Rui Hachimura Questionable As Lakers Face Bucks In Critical Matchup

Multiple Lakers are on the injury report for major showdown against the Bucks.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Dec 20, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coming off a 107-91 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping to get some welcome reinforcements for Friday’s showdown against the Bucks. Unfortunately, according to the latest team injury report, there’s a chance they could be without several starters again.

Per the Lakers, LeBron James (left foot management) is marked as questionable, along with Rui Hachimura (right calf strain). Both Austin Reaves (left calf strain) and Adou Thiero (right MCL sprain) are ruled out. Sadly, injury lists like these have become routine for the Lakers this season.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will be relatively healthy tomorrow. The only absences are Alex Antetokounmpo (G League two-way), Pete Nance (G League two-way), and Taurean Prince (injury/illness), who have all been deemed unavailable. Giannis Antetokounmpo will play after recently coming back from a right calf strain.

For James, this update comes after missing the team’s previous game against the Spurs. He recently announced that his status in all back-to-backs going forward was TBD, but he should be good to go against the Bucks after two full days of rest.

Rui Hachimura’s situation also isn’t serious. He’s been out since December 28 with lingering calf pain, but there was never any structural damage holding him back. Assuming he feels normal for tip-off, we can expect him back in the lineup in his usual starting spot. It’s not a moment too soon, either, as the Lakers will need all the help they can get against a Milwaukee team itching for revenge.

Friday’s game marks the second time these teams have battled this season. Back in November, the Lakers crushed the Bucks (119-95) behind 41 points from Luka Doncic. It was arguably one of their most dominant performances of the season, and a sign of how things can look when everything is clicking. The question now is, can they do it again on their home floor?

Without (at minimum) Reaves and Hachimura, the burden falls on Luka Doncic to carry the load offensively. Amid various injuries, he’s been one of the few constants for the Lakers this season with averages of 33.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 46.3% shooting and 31.6% shooting from three. Of course, if he doesn’t have LeBron James out there, the pressure will be even greater to fill in the gaps and make up for the injuries.

In the end, this game is yet another test of the Lakers’ depth. In what has been a recurring theme this season, guys will need to step up in the face of instability as role players like Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton, and Jake LaRavia fight to prove they can provide what the Lakers need.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Mavericks Get Bad News On Kyrie Irving’s Injury Return Timeline Amid Anthony Davis Trade Rumors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like