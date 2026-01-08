LeBron James, Rui Hachimura Questionable As Lakers Face Bucks In Critical Matchup

Coming off a 107-91 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping to get some welcome reinforcements for Friday’s showdown against the Bucks. Unfortunately, according to the latest team injury report, there’s a chance they could be without several starters again.

Per the Lakers, LeBron James (left foot management) is marked as questionable, along with Rui Hachimura (right calf strain). Both Austin Reaves (left calf strain) and Adou Thiero (right MCL sprain) are ruled out. Sadly, injury lists like these have become routine for the Lakers this season.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will be relatively healthy tomorrow. The only absences are Alex Antetokounmpo (G League two-way), Pete Nance (G League two-way), and Taurean Prince (injury/illness), who have all been deemed unavailable. Giannis Antetokounmpo will play after recently coming back from a right calf strain.

For James, this update comes after missing the team’s previous game against the Spurs. He recently announced that his status in all back-to-backs going forward was TBD, but he should be good to go against the Bucks after two full days of rest.

Rui Hachimura’s situation also isn’t serious. He’s been out since December 28 with lingering calf pain, but there was never any structural damage holding him back. Assuming he feels normal for tip-off, we can expect him back in the lineup in his usual starting spot. It’s not a moment too soon, either, as the Lakers will need all the help they can get against a Milwaukee team itching for revenge.

Friday’s game marks the second time these teams have battled this season. Back in November, the Lakers crushed the Bucks (119-95) behind 41 points from Luka Doncic. It was arguably one of their most dominant performances of the season, and a sign of how things can look when everything is clicking. The question now is, can they do it again on their home floor?

Without (at minimum) Reaves and Hachimura, the burden falls on Luka Doncic to carry the load offensively. Amid various injuries, he’s been one of the few constants for the Lakers this season with averages of 33.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 46.3% shooting and 31.6% shooting from three. Of course, if he doesn’t have LeBron James out there, the pressure will be even greater to fill in the gaps and make up for the injuries.

In the end, this game is yet another test of the Lakers’ depth. In what has been a recurring theme this season, guys will need to step up in the face of instability as role players like Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton, and Jake LaRavia fight to prove they can provide what the Lakers need.