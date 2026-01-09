NBA Insider Proposes A 3-Team Trade Where Milwaukee Bucks Land A 26.1 PPG 3-Point Sniper

After the first major trade ahead of the deadline, several teams could be preparing to make a move. Among these, the Milwaukee Bucks could emerge as potential buyers as they look to bolster their roster strength to become more competitive.

Currently, the Bucks are placed 11th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 16-21 record. Considering that they are only one game behind the Chicago Bulls in 10th place, Milwaukee has a real shot of entering the play-in picture.

With recent rumors suggesting that some players could be on the trade block, ESPN’s insiders recently presented a trade package that would enable Milwaukee to make a massive upgrade. Here’s ESPN’s trade proposal for the Bucks to acquire Michael Porter Jr. from the Brooklyn Nets:

Proposed Trade Details

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Michael Porter Jr.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Taurean Prince, 2031 first-round pick

Detroit Pistons Receive: Cole Anthony, cash considerations

The insiders acknowledged that the Detroit Pistons have virtually no role to play in this trade aside from helping the Bucks clear up a roster spot. With Milwaukee potentially sending them the money to cover Anthony’s salary, the Pistons could then opt to waive the guard as well.

Hence, we’ll only examine how this deal impacts the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Nets Have A Bigger Plan

For the Nets, this trade scenario has intriguing connotations. Although Michael Porter Jr. was viewed as the future face of the franchise, recent rumors suggested that the team would be open to engaging in trade talks for him.

Needless to say, this creates some doubt about the franchise’s direction, but there may be something more intriguing at play.

The insiders noted that the Nets acquired an unprotected first-round pick from the Denver Nuggets as part of the trade to acquire Porter Jr. Should they succeed in making this deal with the Bucks, they would also be acquiring another first-rounder as part of the trade.

Given the amount of cap space Brooklyn will have at its disposal, ESPN’s insiders stated that Brooklyn could attempt to pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of the 2027 trade deadline, leveraging Milwaukee’s pick in the process.

If the Nets succeed in pulling this off, it would be a stroke of genius. On the other hand, if the Nets fail to engage in talks for Antetokounmpo, acquiring Kyle Kuzma and Taurean Prince would prove largely counterproductive.

Michael Porter Jr. Is Ideal For The Bucks

For the Bucks, acquiring Michael Porter Jr. could be ideal. Given that AJ Green is their current starting small forward, Milwaukee would view Porter Jr.’s arrival as a major boost to its rotation.

Since arriving in Brooklyn, Porter Jr. has flourished as a scorer. After being handed the keys to the Nets’ offense, the forward has effectively transformed into one of the best offensive players in the league.

For the 2025-26 season, he is averaging 26.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 41.1% from three-point range. When considering that his shots are often heavily contested, his shooting splits are quite impressive.

Porter Jr. is positioned as the ideal counterpoint to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks superstar is known to dominate near the basket. Naturally, this lends itself to a rudimentary yet effective style of offense featuring kick-out passes.

Antetokounmpo has been successful in facilitating Milwaukee’s offense when surrounded by reliable perimeter threats. By adding a sharpshooter like Porter Jr. with a similar skill set to Khris Middleton, the Bucks could become far more effective.

The Shortcomings Of This Proposal

In theory, this trade proposal satisfies each team involved – the Bucks receive their second star, and the Nets gain an opportunity to make a major move at the trade deadline next year. Unfortunately, this poses a significant risk for Brooklyn.

For the Nets, this trade is a massive gamble. Both Kuzma and Prince are on short-term deals and could have value from a salary cap standpoint in two years. However, if Brooklyn misses the window to pursue Antetokounmpo, especially considering the kind of trade interest he has generated this season, acquiring Milwaukee’s first-round pick wouldn’t have as much value.

Meanwhile, for the Bucks, Porter Jr.’s addition can prove beneficial. His play style blends perfectly with Milwaukee’s system and could effectively increase their offensive production.

However, when considering the cap implications for next summer, Milwaukee may find itself in a complicated position after taking on Porter Jr.’s $38.3 million contract, especially if the pairing doesn’t yield results immediately.

Overall, this deal could be quite promising for both parties, but only from a short-term perspective.