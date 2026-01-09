How The Chicago Bulls Could Acquire Zion Williamson Amid Latest Trade Rumors

Zion Williamson has been the face of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise for the better part of his NBA career. Now, considering the Pelicans’ 8-31 record (15th in the West), Williamson and several other key players may find themselves on the trade block as New Orleans contemplates the idea of a rebuild.

Williamson’s inconsistent availability has been a point of concern for New Orleans. Despite the trade rumors this offseason, the franchise displayed faith in the forward, which has unfortunately not been very beneficial.

Although Williamson remains a star-caliber player, the trade interest in him hasn’t been promising. But according to a recent update by ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Chicago Bulls could be interested in acquiring the Pelicans’ superstar.

The Chicago Bulls (17-20) appear to have fallen off a cliff after their 5-0 start to the 2025-26 season. While they still boast a promising young core, their production hasn’t been the most impressive.

Acquiring Zion Williamson presents the potential to boost their roster strength, and given that this could help Chicago turn its season around, we present a potential trade scenario that could prove mutually beneficial for both teams.

Proposed Trade Details

Chicago Bulls Receive: Zion Williamson, Karlo Matkovic

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Zach Collins, Coby White, Isaac Okoro, 2027 first-round pick

Why Do The Pelicans Do This Deal?

For the Pelicans, trading Zion Williamson would mark the beginning of their rebuild journey. Should they engage in a trade with the Bulls, even when factoring in Williamson’s reduced trade value, receiving expiring contracts, young talent, and draft capital could prove worthwhile.

From a financial perspective, the acquisitions of Zach Collins and Coby White are quite promising. Given that both players are in the final years of their contracts, the Pelicans could be positioned to free up nearly $30.8 million in salary. With the added cap flexibility, New Orleans would have the opportunity to pursue free agent talent in the summer.

From a rotation standpoint, the three Bulls players could also present some value.

Since returning from injury, Collins has positioned himself as a reliable rotation piece. In 10 appearances, he is averaging 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game on 57.8% shooting from the field and 42.9% from three-point range.

Meanwhile, Isaac Okoro is averaging 8.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game this season. Although he hasn’t been as consistent lately, Okoro has proven himself to be a solid role player.

The real value lies in Coby White’s acquisition, who has established himself as a gifted scorer over the last two seasons. Although his overall production has dipped this season, averaging 18.4 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 44.0% from the field, he still presents immense value as an addition to a rebuilding core.

Currently, the Pelicans feature some talented guards on their roster, including Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Poole. But considering that players like Poole may find themselves on the way out, New Orleans may benefit from adding a player like White, who could shore up the backcourt.

Why Do The Bulls Do This Deal?

For the Bulls, acquiring Zion Williamson is an honest attempt to turn their season around. Given the impact he could have, especially when paired with an elite playmaking guard like Josh Giddey, Chicago’s interest in pursuing him seems noteworthy.

The forward’s innate strength and athleticism enable him to be an offensive threat when going downhill. Given that the Bulls favor perimeter shooting, averaging 38.9 three-pointers attempted this season (10th in the NBA), adding an inside threat like Williamson could give them offensive flexibility.

For the 2025-26 season, Zion Williamson is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 56.2% from the field. Although his overall production has been inconsistent, his shot selection and efficiency remain remarkable.

Along with Williamson, the Bulls would also acquire Karlo Matkovic, who is only included to balance the financial side of this deal. Considering his averages of 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds on 62.2% shooting from the field, however, Chicago could see some merit in giving him minutes in the rotation.

Should The Bulls Pursue Zion Williamson?

The Chicago Bulls are in a strange position this season. Although they feature some talented pieces on their roster, considering the number of expiring contracts they have, the Bulls don’t seem geared to remain competitive in the long term.

The team is neither young nor primed to make a playoff run. When additionally factoring in the number of underperforming assets, headlined by players like Patrick Williams and Kevin Huerter, the Bulls clearly need to make some upgrades.

On this note, the interest in Zion Williamson seems justified. At 25, he is young enough to fit the Bulls’ timeline around Giddey while also being capable enough to have an immediate impact. Unfortunately, the forward’s recurring injury problems and off-court controversies may hinder his performance.

Acquiring Zion Williamson seems like a good move only in a low-cost deal for Chicago. If the trade requires the team to part with multiple draft assets and young players, the Bulls may be better off turning their attention elsewhere.