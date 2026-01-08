Adult Film Model Allegedly Claims Zion Williamson Is Father Of Her Child And Demands DNA Test

Zion Williamson is once again at the center of online attention for reasons unrelated to basketball after adult film and OnlyFans model Alissa Alcantara publicly alleged that the New Orleans Pelicans star could be the father of her child and demanded a DNA test to resolve the matter.

Alcantara, who posts online under the handle @DopeChick69, shared a series of social media posts earlier this week claiming that Williamson may be her daughter’s biological father. She framed the situation as a long-standing paternity dispute, stating that she had stayed quiet for years before deciding to make the issue public.

In multiple captions, Alcantara insisted she was not seeking attention and said the only thing she wants is confirmation through a DNA test.

As part of her claims, Alcantara posted screenshots of what she described as Zelle payments allegedly connected to Williamson. The transfers were labeled with his name and were presented as evidence that the two had some form of relationship in the past.

She also shared short video clips filmed inside what she claimed was a luxury New Orleans apartment, featuring a man she said resembled Williamson. None of these materials has been independently verified, and no official documentation has surfaced.

The posts quickly went viral, sending Williamson’s name trending across social media. As is often the case with high-profile athletes, online reaction escalated rapidly. Some fans responded with jokes and memes, while others expressed concern about yet another off-court controversy surrounding a player whose career has already been heavily impacted by injuries and limited availability.

As of now, there is no indication of any legal filing tied to Alcantara’s claim. No DNA test results have been released, and neither Williamson nor his representatives have issued a public response. There has also been no reported involvement from law enforcement, the NBA, or the Pelicans organization. At this stage, the situation remains an allegation made on social media rather than a verified legal dispute.

This is not the first time Williamson’s personal life has become a public storyline. In 2023, he announced that he was expecting a child with another OnlyFans model, a revelation that was immediately followed by explosive accusations from adult film star Moriah Mills. That episode dominated headlines for weeks and added to the off-court scrutiny surrounding the former No. 1 overall pick.

For now, everything surrounding Alcantara’s allegation remains unconfirmed. Until there is an official statement, legal action, or DNA test result, the story exists firmly in the realm of online speculation. What is clear is that Zion Williamson continues to face intense scrutiny beyond basketball, and each new controversy adds to the growing noise around a career that once seemed destined to be defined solely by dominance on the court.