Suns Gorilla Mascot Reportedly Makes $200K A Year, One Of The Highest Ever In NBA

Phoenix Suns mascot Go the Gorilla reportedly earns eye-popping salary.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Phoenix Suns mascot The Gorilla at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns’ iconic mascot, Go the Gorilla, is not just one of the most recognizable figures in the NBA. He is also reportedly one of the highest-paid mascots in all of professional sports, with an annual salary around $200,000, a figure that has stunned fans and sparked plenty of online discussion.

According to a recent report, the Suns’ gorilla ranks sixth among the highest-paid mascots across all major sports leagues. While the Suns organization has declined to officially confirm the figure, multiple industry sources have said the number has been accurate for years, at least prior to the pandemic.

What makes Go the Gorilla even more fascinating is how accidentally the character was born. In 1980, a singing telegram messenger arrived at a Suns game wearing a gorilla suit. Security encouraged him to dance on the court, fans loved it, and the routine kept happening. Eventually, the Suns made it official. What began as a random halftime distraction turned into one of the most beloved mascots in sports history.

Over the decades, the gorilla has become synonymous with Suns’ basketball. From trampoline dunks to mid-game skits and high-energy fan interactions, Go the Gorilla is a constant presence at Footprint Center. His performances are physically demanding, requiring athleticism, timing, and showmanship, which helps explain why the role commands such a premium salary.

In 2005, Go the Gorilla was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame as part of its inaugural class, cementing his legacy among sports entertainment legends. He now shares elite company with mascots like Rocky the Mountain Lion of the Denver Nuggets, who reportedly earns an eye-popping $625,000 per year, and Benny the Bull of the Chicago Bulls, who makes around $400,000 annually.

Across the industry, mascot compensation can range anywhere from $60,000 to $80,000 in smaller markets to well over $200,000 in top-tier NBA cities. Some mascots are full-time salaried employees, while others earn additional income through appearances, sponsorships, and special events.

In a league where stars come and go, the Suns’ gorilla has endured for more than four decades. And if the reported salary is accurate, monkeying around in Phoenix has never paid better.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) controls the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Adult Film Model Allegedly Claims Zion Williamson Is Father Of Her Child And Demands DNA Test
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like