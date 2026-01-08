Suns Gorilla Mascot Reportedly Makes $200K A Year, One Of The Highest Ever In NBA

The Phoenix Suns’ iconic mascot, Go the Gorilla, is not just one of the most recognizable figures in the NBA. He is also reportedly one of the highest-paid mascots in all of professional sports, with an annual salary around $200,000, a figure that has stunned fans and sparked plenty of online discussion.

According to a recent report, the Suns’ gorilla ranks sixth among the highest-paid mascots across all major sports leagues. While the Suns organization has declined to officially confirm the figure, multiple industry sources have said the number has been accurate for years, at least prior to the pandemic.

What makes Go the Gorilla even more fascinating is how accidentally the character was born. In 1980, a singing telegram messenger arrived at a Suns game wearing a gorilla suit. Security encouraged him to dance on the court, fans loved it, and the routine kept happening. Eventually, the Suns made it official. What began as a random halftime distraction turned into one of the most beloved mascots in sports history.

Over the decades, the gorilla has become synonymous with Suns’ basketball. From trampoline dunks to mid-game skits and high-energy fan interactions, Go the Gorilla is a constant presence at Footprint Center. His performances are physically demanding, requiring athleticism, timing, and showmanship, which helps explain why the role commands such a premium salary.

In 2005, Go the Gorilla was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame as part of its inaugural class, cementing his legacy among sports entertainment legends. He now shares elite company with mascots like Rocky the Mountain Lion of the Denver Nuggets, who reportedly earns an eye-popping $625,000 per year, and Benny the Bull of the Chicago Bulls, who makes around $400,000 annually.

Across the industry, mascot compensation can range anywhere from $60,000 to $80,000 in smaller markets to well over $200,000 in top-tier NBA cities. Some mascots are full-time salaried employees, while others earn additional income through appearances, sponsorships, and special events.

In a league where stars come and go, the Suns’ gorilla has endured for more than four decades. And if the reported salary is accurate, monkeying around in Phoenix has never paid better.