Celtics vs. Raptors Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Boston Celtics take on the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on Friday, with the game tipping off at 7 PM ET.

The Celtics are looking for a return to winning ways here following a surprising 114-110 loss to the Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. They went into that game with eight wins in nine and have now dropped to third in the East with a 23-13 record.

As for the Raptors, they have now won three in a row after beating the Charlotte Hornets 97-96 on Wednesday. They had wobbled a bit after a. 14-5 start but are now fourth in the East with a 23-15 record.

Brandon Ingram has led the way for the Raptors this season. Ingram is putting up 21.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game, but his status is in doubt for this game.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have Jaylen Brown to thank for greatly exceeding expectations this season. Brown is averaging 29.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game.

This is the third meeting between these teams this season, and the Celtics won each of the first two. A repeat here will see them win the season series.

Injury Report

Celtics

Ron Harper Jr.: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Josh Minott: Out (left ankle sprain)

Max Shulga: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Jayson Tatum: Out (right Achilles repair)

Amari Williams: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Raptors

Chucky Hepburn: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Jakob Poeltl: Out (lower back strain)

Scottie Barnes: Questionable (right knee sprain)

Brandon Ingram: Questionable (right thumb sprain)

Why The Celtics Have The Advantage

The Celtics have pretty much had the Raptors’ number this season. They didn’t even have Brown for the second meeting on Dec. 20 and still won by double digits, 112-96. Ingram and Scottie Barnes had played both of those games, and if they miss out here, the Celtics would cruise to victory. Even if they do play, it’s hard to look past the hosts.

The Celtics crushed the Raptors inside in that last meeting in Jakob Poeltl’s absence, finishing with a 54-32 advantage in points in the paint. They also outrebounded the Raptors 55-37.

We have seen the Celtics dominate on the glass lately as is. They are averaging 46.9 rebounds per game over their last 10, good enough for third-best in that stretch.

The Celtics have also been excellent offensively, the fourth quarter against the Nuggets aside (shot 9-26 from the field). Their 125.2 offensive rating over the last 10 games is the best in the NBA in that stretch.

The Raptors, on the other hand, have a 111.2 offensive rating over their last 10, which ranks 26th. They rank 29th for field goal (44.5%) and three-point percentage (30.5%) in that time. The Celtics are too good offensively for anyone to beat them when the offense is struggling to this extent.

Why The Raptors Have The Advantage

In case you’re wondering how the Raptors have won six of their last 10 with the offense sputtering in this manner, it’s because of their defense. Their 109.4 defensive rating during this stretch ranks fourth in the NBA.

The Raptors have held teams to 100 or fewer points in four of their last 10 outings. They won three of those, and the only way they beat the Celtics is with another defensive masterpiece.

Having Barnes available will be key to that. He suffered this injury against the Hornets, but was able to return to the game in the final minutes. You’d imagine he will be able to go against the Celtics.

Another factor one can point to in the Raptors’ favor is that RJ Barrett didn’t play in either of those games against the Celtics earlier in the season. Barrett is averaging 22.8 points on 50.0% shooting from the field over his last 4 games. If he, Barnes, and Ingram can provide enough offensively, this defense is capable of slowing down the Celtics just enough to sneak away with a win.

X-Factors

Luka Garza was one of those who had helped the Celtics dominate on the glass against the Raptors last time out. Garza had 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench that night. Of those 10, nine were offensive rebounds. He has also been more involved in the offense lately, as well, averaging 11.2 points over his last five outings.

Collin Murray-Boyles didn’t get much playing time at the start of the season, but he has forced his way into a bigger role with the Raptors now. Murray-Boyles had four points (1-3 FG) and 15 rebounds against the Hornets. The rookie has now hauled in 12 or more rebounds in three of his last six games. Murray-Boyles’ work on the glass and on the defensive end will be key here.

Celtics vs. Raptors Prediction

The Raptors certainly are good enough defensively to cause problems for the Celtics, but the question is, will their offense still be able to keep up? We’ll say it won’t on this occasion. The Celtics have just been playing far too well lately and will be keen to make amends for what happened against the Nuggets.

Celtics 113, Raptors 101