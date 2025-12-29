Michael Porter Jr. Wants A Wife Who Can Cook And Clean Up: “Girls Today Want To Live Like Queens And Do Absolutely Nothing”

Michael Porter Jr. lays out blunt expectations for a future wife.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) looks on during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Michael Porter Jr. has never been shy about sharing his worldview, and his latest comments on the One Night With Steiny podcast are another example of that blunt honesty. Michael Porter Jr. spoke at length about what he wants in a future wife, and his words quickly sparked conversation across social media.

“My thing, my only thing with a girl is you got to bring some to the table. Like I don’t mind providing for you. I don’t mind, you know, doing that. You can stay at the crib. You can do your thing. You got to bring something to the table.

Positivity. You got to help me mentally. You got to be able to cook or something. You got to be able to clean or something. You got to bring some to the table. Otherwise, like, what value are you bringing to my life? That’s the way I look at it now.

So like in a wifey, I don’t mind if she’s a stay-at-home mom. My mom was a stay-at-home mom, but she raised all eight of us kids. She homeschooled us. She cooked for us while my dad was out working. She, you know, she raised us.

You know what I mean? Like you got to be able to produce something, bro. Like these girls nowadays, it’s like they just want to live like queens and do absolutely nothing.”

This is not the first time the Brooklyn Nets star has shared controversial thoughts. In past interviews, about wanting a woman who does not ‘act like a dude’ and sharing his same faith and values.

Porter also revealed that he split rent with his ex-girlfriend despite being on a max-level contract, a detail that surprised many fans who assumed NBA stars automatically bankroll every aspect of a relationship. Porter has also leaned into faith when discussing relationships, once citing the Bible while warning other NBA players about women who can ‘ruin everything’ if boundaries are not clear.

In another widely discussed moment, Porter told Brittany Renner directly that he would not marry a woman who already has a child with another NBA player. It is also worth noting that Porter is speaking from a position of extreme financial security, not resentment or limitation. Porter Jr. has an estimated net worth of around $28 million, and his career NBA earnings already sit north of $153 million.

On the court, Porter’s responsibilities are more straightforward. After being traded to the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, Porter is having the best season of his career, averaging 25.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, shooting 49.4% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range, and has been on the radar of several contenders now.

Whether people agree with him or not, Porter’s comments reflect a consistent theme. He wants effort, contribution, and purpose in his personal life, just as he does in basketball. And for better or worse, he is comfortable saying that out loud.

