Controversial No-Call Ruins James Harden’s Special Night As 76ers Steal Win Against Clippers

The 76ers pulled off a 110-108 comeback win against the Clippers after going down as many as 13 points in the game tonight. This was a significant matchup for both teams as Paul George was making his season debut for the 76ers against his former team, while James Harden was playing against his former team with no love lost.

The Clippers guard had a chance to decide the game with the final shot as he called an isolation possession for the final attempt to take the lead after being down 108-110. Harden was seemingly fouled by Quentin Grimes on this possession, but there was a no-call from the officials, despite the defender clearly being in Harden’s landing space and also in contact with his elbow on the shot.

Expect to see this non-call on the Last 2-Minute Report for Clippers-Sixers. Quentin Grimes clearly fouls James Harden on his go-ahead 3-pointer and the officials swallow their whistles. pic.twitter.com/5G32T6jap3 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 18, 2025

Following the game, Harden and Grimes spoke to the media about the final possession.

“I thought I was fouled. Grimes touched my elbow,” said Harden as he explained how a defensive change from the 76ers threw him off his game.

“I mean, everybody knew where the ball was going. So I was just trying to make it as tough as possible. Might’ve fouled him. Might’ve not. But that’s not my call,” said Grimes.

That possession arguably cost the Clippers a crucial chance to win the game. Harden got the ball back on the rebound, but he airballed the final shot before the buzzer. Clearly, an unfortunate end to a night that started fairly well for the Clippers star.

The NBA’s Pool Report on the game later suggested that the officials did not deem Grimes’ contest a foul as he was in a legal guarding position, which seems a bit outrageous.

While Paul George looked rusty in his debut, Harden seemed like he was playing like his old self. By that, I mean Harden was taking the maximum volume of shots for the Clippers and earned a significant portion of his points from the free-throw line.

Harden finished the night with 28 points, six rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal to stuff the box score. He shot 7-of-25 from the floor (28%) and made all 12 of his free throws.

This game also marked Harden becoming only the 11th player in NBA history to score 28,000 points in his career, a landmark night for his legacy. Meanwhile, Paul George finished the game with only nine points, seven rebounds, and three assists while shooting 2-of-9 from the field.

After the game, Tyrese Maxey’s comments had clarified that Harden had nothing against his teammates when he left the 76ers, but his beef was with the front office, namely with Daryl Morey, their general manager.

Harden led the Clippers to a 13-point lead early near the end of the first quarter. However, the 76ers rallied back behind Maxey’s 39-point game to steal this win from the Clippers.

The Clippers have now lost eight of their last nine games and are currently on a 4-10 record for the season. They now have a two-day rest before they face the Magic on Thursday (November 20).