Dallas Mavericks Lose Again After 24-Point Blowout: 3 Ugly Truths After This Result

The Dallas Mavericks are simply not able to compete in the NBA at the moment after another loss, this time suffering a 24-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nov 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks completely fell apart once again. Playing without three key players and showing signs of fatigue, Dallas suffered a 120-96 defeat in Minnesota. For Mavs fans, this was another reminder of what has gone wrong since trading Luka Doncic last season.

Unfortunately, this 24-point loss felt worse than the score indicates. Just one night after slogging through to a win in Portland, the Mavericks had no answer, and they were lucky not to lose by a bigger margin. With Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Anthony Davis all out, Dallas struggled in the paint, and it was ugly as a result.

Moussa Cisse started for the first time due to necessity, while Minnesota, led by Naz Reid’s impressive 22 points, took control early and never let go. The Mavericks briefly cut the deficit to seven in the second quarter. However, they couldn’t maintain anything and eventually watched the gap widen to 32 by the end of the third quarter.

Even a few bright spots couldn’t hide the major problems. Cooper Flagg and Brandon Williams each scored 15, but Dallas struggled again from long range, hitting just 9 of 30 three-point attempts. Meanwhile, Minnesota had six players in double figures and outperformed Dallas when it came to energy, hustle, and scoring.

For a Mavericks team already facing issues with health, depth, and consistency, this loss wasn’t just another setback on the road. It served as a stark reminder of how quickly things can go wrong and how far this team is from being competitive every night.

 

1. The Mavericks’ Frontcourt Is A Disaster

Without Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and Anthony Davis, Dallas’ big man presence was practically nonexistent, and Minnesota took full advantage. The Timberwolves hammered the Mavericks on the glass 59-43, including a 14-10 edge in offensive boards, which led to countless extra possessions and 56 points in the paint.

Moussa Cisse, making his first career start, finished with 10 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 1 steal, but he received almost zero help. P.J. Washington grabbed 7 boards, but no one else had more than five, leaving Dallas overwhelmed by Rudy Gobert (9 rebounds) and Naz Reid (12 boards).

The absence of the Mavs’ three primary big men also forced Dallas into mismatches all night. Minnesota repeatedly used its size to dominate inside, shooting 45% from the field and racking up 21 fast-break points as the Mavs’ smaller lineups struggled to keep up.

On a night where Dallas needed more rim protection, they instead allowed six different Timberwolves to score in double figures and let the deficit go as high as 33 points. The frontcourt issues are a recurring disaster, and we don’t see a world in which Anthony Davis suddenly becomes healthy enough to hold the fort.

 

2. The Offense Is Completely Broken

The Mavericks have some of the worst shooting we have seen, and they played exactly like it. Dallas shot a miserable 30% from deep (9-for-30). Max Christie, Klay Thompson, and D’Angelo Russell combined to go 1-for-12 from three, while Naji Marshall added a 0-for-3 night.

When Minnesota pushed the lead to 30 in the third, Dallas simply could not get hot from beyond to give them hope. Draining threes is one way to get back into the game for most teams, but the Mavs simply can’t do that. Inside the arc wasn’t any better.

Dallas shot just 40% from the field, and their season-low 13 assists against 20 turnovers was plain ugly. Cooper Flagg (15 points on 6-for-10) and Brandon Williams (15 points on 4-for-12) tried to provide something, but the Mavs still finished with just 10 fast-break points and only 42 points in the paint. The Mavericks’ offense is completely abysmal right now.

 

3. Dallas’ Perimeter Defense Is Collapsing

The Mavericks’ defense has fallen apart. Minnesota ripped Dallas apart with 16 steals, and that was another major problem. Brandon Williams, Max Christie, and D’Angelo Russell combined for 7 turnovers, while even steady veterans like Caleb Martin and Naji Marshall coughed the ball up.

In total, the Mavs gave the Wolves 26 points off turnovers, a ridiculous amount to give up when threes aren’t falling for you. And once again, opponents had a field day from deep. Minnesota hit 14 threes, nearly doubling Dallas’ total, and got big perimeter performances from Jaden McDaniels (3-for-4), Naz Reid (3-for-6), and Donte DiVincenzo (3-for-7).

Even role players like Jaylen Clark and Johnny Juzang knocked down shots with no pressure in sight. The Timberwolves didn’t even shoot particularly well from three overall (just 32%), but they got the threes they wanted, when they wanted them. For the Mavericks, whose defensive identity has disappeared, this is yet another ugly truth that the franchise has to hold onto.

