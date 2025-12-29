Lakers Player Ratings: Luka And LeBron Get Back On Track With Dominant Performance Against Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers needed to show that they could respond to a little adversity after a three-game losing streak and playing without key player Austin Reaves (who is expected to be out for an extended period of time). The responsibility of helping to steady the ship rested squarely on Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Both players did not only answer the call, but they completely dominated the Sacramento Kings. Going into the game, both players were expected to have a highly competitive matchup, but by the end of the game, the outcome became a blowout. Los Angeles played with extreme passion, pace, drive, and intensity throughout the entire game. At one point, Los Angeles had a 30-point lead in the game and did not allow Sacramento any opportunities to breathe.

Luka Doncic controlled the offense throughout the entire game, while LeBron chose the right time and opportunity to strike with greater efficiency than ever before, and the supporting cast played well within their defined roles. These performances by the Lakers reminded other teams that the Lakers still have a very potent roster capable of competing for the title when they are completely engaged.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 34 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 5 TOV, 11-23 FG, 5-14 3-PT FG, 7-8 FT, 33 MIN

This was Luka at full command. He controlled tempo from the opening possession, punished mismatches, and bent Sacramento’s defense until it broke. Doncic mixed deep pull-up threes with physical drives and threaded passes, finishing with 34 points and seven assists while constantly dictating where help defenders could and couldn’t go. Even when his three-ball cooled late, his presence continued to warp the floor.

Defensively, Luka was locked in, jumping passing lanes and competing on the glass. The turnovers were the only blemish, but most came with the game already tilted heavily in the Lakers’ favor. This was a statement performance; not just scoring, but orchestration.

LeBron James: A+

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 11-13 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 29 MIN

LeBron didn’t need volume to dominate. He picked his spots with surgical precision, missing just two shots all night and finishing with 24 points in under 30 minutes. Whether it was powering through contact, slipping into space for cuts, or punishing switches in the post, LeBron consistently made the right read.

His five assists undersell his impact as a decision-maker, and defensively he was active, generating steals and quarterbacking rotations. At 40 years old, this was a reminder that efficiency can still be just as devastating as explosiveness.

Nick Smith Jr.: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 3 REB, 8-14 FG, 5-10 3-PT FG, 24 MIN

Once again, Smith displayed his trademark speed and energy as a sixth man off the bench. He scored 21 points, and with his shooting, Smith allowed Sacramento to never get on any kind of offensive run. Smith was able to accomplish this without dominating the ball or taking away scoring chances for his teammates. With this type of performance, Smith has definitely earned himself more minutes as we move forward in the season.

Rui Hachimura: A-

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 5-10 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 26 MIN

Rui Hachimura continues to thrive in his role as a physical wing who can punish defensive lapses. He knocked down open threes, finished through contact, and stayed engaged defensively, collecting two steals and consistently battling on the perimeter.

While he didn’t create much offense off the dribble, Rui’s ability to play within himself and make quick decisions kept the Lakers’ offense humming. His +24 plus-minus reflected how impactful his minutes were.

Deandre Ayton: A-

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST, 2 BLK, 5-9 FG, 1-2 FT, 30 MIN

Deandre Ayton was very solid around the basket, providing a great deal of strength in the paint and rebounding consistently. He collected a double-double, rebounded effectively on the defensive end of the floor, and stopped drives to the basket by taking advantage of his size, as he recorded two blocks without committing any personal fouls.

While Ayton did not demand the ball on the offensive end of the floor, he was easy to find when he received passes and set excellent screens to give his teammates opportunities to shoot. This type of player is what the Lakers will benefit from going forward: composed, aggressive, and dependable.

Jake LaRavia: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 3-8 FG, 5-5 FT, 25 MIN

LaRavia was impressive in his most complete performance of the year. With an aggressive approach to closing out on opponents, the ability to make quick decisions with the ball and perfect free-throw shooting; combined with two steals and a block (which added even more value to his offensive production) LaRavia was an excellent example of a confident, well-prepared player benefiting from the attention surrounding Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 2-4 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 22 MIN

Immediately upon entering the game, Jared Vanderbilt was all over the floor making it difficult for Sacramento to execute plays because of his non-stop activity on the defensive end of the court. The two steals for Vanderbilt were a very small part of his contribution; he not only disrupted passing lanes, but also trapped players aggressively as well as making it difficult for Sacramento to be able to make good open jump shots.

Maxi Kleber: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 2-2 FT, 13 MIN

Maxi Kleber provided solid minutes off the bench maintaining good spacing on the floor while providing steady, disciplined defense. He didn’t force the issue offensively but made himself available and moved the ball flawlessly. Also, his versatility helped maintain good balance within the lineup particularly during the time the Lakers were protecting a lead. He provided productive but quiet, efficient minutes.

Marcus Smart: C

Game Stats: 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 20 MIN

Smart has an impact on the game without needing any points to prove it. He’s a player who pushes tempo with his defense while being responsible for the dirty work (stuff that doesn’t make the highlight reel).

Smart had moments where his contributions were not as noticeable offensively and at times his presence was not as visible. He spent much of this game playing the role of a glue guy while teammates had the opportunity to be difference makers.

Dalton Knecht: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1-2 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 5 MIN

Knecht made the most of limited minutes, knocking down a three and staying within the offense. His role was small, but he didn’t look overwhelmed.

Adou Thiero: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 5 MIN

Thiero provided some energy and physicality in short bursts. While his minutes were limited, he showed hustle and defensive engagement.

Bronny James: N/A

Game Stats: 5 MIN

Bronny saw limited late-game action with no statistical impact. The minutes were developmental rather than competitive.

Drew Timme: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 TOV, 3 MIN

Timme’s appearance was brief and inconsequential, with little opportunity to make an impact. His lone rebound came amid limited action as the Lakers cycled through reserves late.