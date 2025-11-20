Spurs Drop 135 Points On Hawks In Big-Time Victory: Player Ratings

The San Antonio Spurs proved their roster strength by scoring 135 points against the Atlanta Hawks. They secured their third straight victory despite missing Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper. What should have been a tough night turned into an impressive display.

De’Aaron Fox led the team with 26 points and nine assists. Keldon Johnson added 25 off the bench, and Julian Champagnie contributed 20. The Spurs have now improved to 11-4, marking their best start in nearly a decade. The standout of the night was rookie David Jones Garcia.

His energy and two-way play changed the game. In just eight minutes, he powered a huge 34-12 run in the second quarter and came through in crucial moments with key plays. San Antonio’s star talent (even in the absence of Wemby) overwhelmed the Atlanta team, even though Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 38 points.

This Spurs team keeps showing that its depth is solid and its short and long-term future is very bright. Let’s dive into the player grades for every Spurs player who hit the court.

De’Aaron Fox: A

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST, 3 STL, 2 TO, 9-16 FG, 2-4 3PT, 6-10 FT, 31 MIN

Fox played like a star who understood he had to take over. He scored 26 points, and his nine assists showed he can lead the Spurs with or without Wemby on the floor. His defensive contributions were significant too, as he made three steals, most leading to quick transition opportunities that helped the Spurs score 19 fast-break points. He did miss some free throws and had a negative plus-minus, but his strong influence on the game set the tone for San Antonio’s offense.

Keldon Johnson: A

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 9-12 FG, 3-5 3PT, 4-5 FT, 32 MIN

This was one of Keldon Johnson’s most refreshing games of the season. Coming off the bench, he brought force and physical scoring that overwhelmed the defense. He scored 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting with a perfect balance of selfishness. He attacked the rim, hit threes confidently, and brought a ton of energy. Johnson also grabbed seven rebounds, and whenever the Spurs needed a boost, Johnson provided it. This was a star-level performance in a bench role.

Julian Champagnie: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 7-13 FG, 5-10 3PT, 31 MIN

Champagnie is becoming a key role player for San Antonio, and this game may have been his best performance of the season. His 20 points and five threes were impressive, but it was his all-around play that gave him an A. He also displayed strong playmaking, and on defense, he stayed engaged on screens and attacked the boards with urgency. His overall basketball IQ shone through, especially with a highlight transition finish off Jones Garcia’s long pass.

David Jones Garcia: A

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 5-7 FG, 1-1 3PT, 19 MIN

Jones Garcia was essential to the Spurs’ victory, even if he only played 19 minutes. The rookie had the best game of his young career, energizing the team with instant offense. His eight-minute surge in the second quarter was not just impressive; it completely shifted the game’s momentum and gave San Antonio a lead they maintained. Jones Garcia has to be acknowledged because he transformed the game in his team’s favor.

Devin Vassell: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 6-11 FG, 3-5 3PT, 33 MIN

Vassell had a night where his versatility boosted the team. Offensively, he played smoothly, hitting threes and confidently taking midrange shots. He didn’t need to dominate the ball because he thrived by playing off of Fox or Champagnie. His cutting and off-ball movement opened up the floor for everyone else as well. While his stats weren’t flashy, his presence helped keep the Hawks defenders on their toes throughout the game.

Jeremy Sochan: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3-10 FG, 0-5 3PT, 22 MIN

Even though his shot wasn’t falling, especially from three, Sochan left a notable impact on the game with his playmaking and defense. He recorded five assists by attacking off the catch and making smart decisions when help defenders collapsed. His rebounding, especially on defense, helped the Spurs control the tempo. Along with some highlight plays, Sochan did a lot of dirty work. While he didn’t score much, it was a winning performance from him, and a B grade is warranted.

Harrison Barnes: B

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 5-13 FG, 2-8 3PT, 4-4 FT, 34 MIN

Barnes had a solid performance, providing the Spurs with exactly what they needed without forcing plays. He scored 16 points within the offense and made a couple of threes. Although he wasn’t the main focus, his dependability kept the Spurs’ offense organized during stretches where the bench players were mixed in. It was a true glue-guy performance, and he deserves a solid B grade as a result.

Kelly Olynyk: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 13 MIN

Olynyk made a strong impact in a limited time by using his veteran skills. He hit a three, scored inside, and constantly made the defense pay attention to him in pick-and-pop plays. Defensively, he recorded two key blocks, demonstrating good timing as a help defender, especially when the Spurs needed to protect their lead early in the fourth quarter. It was a typical Olynyk performance: efficient and tough enough to get him a standard C+.

Luke Kornet: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 2-4 FG, 23 MIN

Kornet didn’t have big numbers, but his minutes were valuable thanks to his defensive plays. On defense, he was active in drop coverage, and his communication helped younger players like Jones Garcia and Sochan handle their own responsibilities. While he had limited offensive chances, he made the most of them. It was a performance that may not grab headlines but still contributed to the team’s success.