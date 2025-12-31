Donovan Mitchell Leads Cavaliers Past Suns In Lopsided Home Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers continued their recent momentum with a convincing 129-113 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, controlling the game after halftime and pulling away late. After a tight start, Cleveland asserted itself across the third and fourth quarters, turning a competitive matchup into one of their more complete performances of the season.

Cleveland’s balance was the story of the night. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 34 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block while shooting 55.6% from the field and 57.1% from three. Evan Mobley added 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and five blocks on an efficient 70.0% shooting (0-1 from three), anchoring the defense throughout.

Donovan Mitchell did a little bit of everything to lead the Cavs to victory! 🕷️ 34 PTS

🕷️ 10 REB

🕷️ 7 AST

🕷️ 2 STL pic.twitter.com/7Qk4PVzKBF — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2025

Jarrett Allen chipped in 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 58.3% shooting (0-0 from three), while Darius Garland finished with 19 points, one rebound, six assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 53.8% shooting from the field and 28.6% shooting from three. The Cavaliers shot 50.0% overall and 39.5% from three as a team, moving the ball well and consistently finding clean looks.

🧑‍🍳 NOW SERVING: Some ball-movement with a side of a Sam Merrill splash. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/mU1mVcEvQg — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 31, 2025

Phoenix, meanwhile, leaned heavily on Devin Booker, who scored 32 points, two rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block on 52.0% shooting and 50% shooting from three. Dillon Brooks added 20 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals, and zero blocks on 46.7% shooting and 50.0% shooting from three, while Collin Gillespie posted 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block on 40.0% shooting and 45.5% from three. Despite grabbing 19 offensive rebounds, the Suns struggled with efficiency, shooting just 40.0% from the field and failing to capitalize consistently on second-chance opportunities.

For the Cavs, this was a much-needed win that highlighted growth amid a rough season. The Cavaliers went on a decisive 29-8 run across the third and fourth quarters, turning a two-point game into a commanding 23-point lead. Mitchell was at the center of everything during that stretch, either scoring or assisting on 14 points, while the defense tightened up and forced Phoenix into tougher looks. Cleveland also finished with nine blocks and consistently disrupted Phoenix’s rhythm at the rim, with Mobley and Allen setting the tone.

Meanwhile, the loss exposed glaring issues for the Suns. While the effort was there, especially on the glass, Phoenix struggled to keep up offensively once Cleveland increased its defensive pressure. The Suns briefly cut the lead to 16 late in the fourth after a 12-4 run fueled by Bouyea, but the lack of consistent stops on the other end prevented any real comeback push. While Booker carried the scoring load admirably, Phoenix never found a secondary offensive rhythm capable of matching Cleveland’s pace.

Despite their record (19-16 after two straight wins), the Cavaliers have the depth and talent to keep up with any team in the league. Tonight offered a glimpse of what this group can look like when healthy and locked in. At their best, ball movement, interior defense, and balanced scoring come naturally for this team, and all three showed up against the Suns. While one game does not erase their ongoing struggles, it is a positive sign that Cleveland is starting to string together more disciplined performances, especially on the defensive end.

Looking ahead, the schedule will quickly test whether this momentum is real. Cleveland is set to continue its homestand against the Nuggets on Friday and the Pistons on Sunday before heading back on the road against the Indiana Pacers next Tuesday (January 6). These matchups could either solidify this recent upswing or expose lingering flaws leading up to the trade deadline. If the Cavaliers can carry over the energy, defensive focus, and unselfish offense they showed against Phoenix, they may finally be positioned to climb back into relevance as the season reaches its midpoint.