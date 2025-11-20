Domantas Sabonis Suffers Major Injury Setback, Will Miss Several Weeks

Domantas Sabonis suffered a partially torn meniscus in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Apr 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings have taken a major hit to their season, and it could not come at a worse time. After an offseason focused on retooling around Zach LaVine, Russell Westbrook, and DeMar DeRozan, the franchise now faces the possibility of being without its most important interior presence. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, star center Domantas Sabonis has suffered a partially torn meniscus that will sideline him for at least three to four weeks.

The news sent a shockwave through the organization, and head coach Doug Christie made it clear how significant the loss was. Sabonis serves as the heartbeat of the Kings’ offense, playing a major role as both a scorer and facilitator. Without him, Sacramento will have to completely adjust the way it plays to stay afloat.

“Not happy,” said Kings coach Doug Christie on his reaction to the injury. “I feel for him, obviously. We need the big fella, but it is the nature of what we do and we know that when we sign up.”

For a team trying to climb back into the Western Conference playoff picture, the Kings now face a difficult stretch without their All-Star big man, and the prognosis is not good.

Tonight, against a short-handed Grizzlies team missing their best players, they took their eighth straight loss in a 41-point blowout. With a minus-13.4 net rating on the season, losses like that have become a trend in Sacramento, and now they do not even have Sabonis to stabilize them.

The All-Star center is averaging 17.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 51.0 percent shooting in 11 games, but this setback will keep him off the floor until mid-December.

By the time he comes back, the Kings’ fate may already be sealed for the 2025-26 campaign. At 3-13 and sitting 14th in the standings, it will take a miracle just to bring them back to .500, much less into the Western Conference race.

In fact, if the struggles continue at this pace, Sabonis may have played his last game for the Kings. If the franchise opts for an overhaul before February’s deadline, it could result in trades for each of their veterans, including Sabonis.

For now, the Kings must carry on with what they have, and only time will tell how ugly things get. As a team that was considered on the rise just a few years ago, the downfall has been swift and steep since the departure of De’Aaron Fox in 2025.

Without Sabonis, they lack a real identity, and that was evident in their blowout loss to the Grizzlies. Only his return can spark a revival for the Kings, but they are still a long way from matching the firepower of teams like the Thunder, Rockets, and Nuggets.

Sacramento’s season now hinges on how well they can survive this stretch without their All-Star anchor. Every game will feel like an uphill battle, and the margin for error has evaporated. If the Kings want any chance of salvaging their year, they will need to rediscover their fight and hold the line until Sabonis returns. Otherwise, this season could mark the beginning of another full-scale reset.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Nov 20, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox (4) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Spurs Drop 135 Points On Hawks In Big-Time Victory: Player Ratings
Next Article Oct 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) after the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images Nikola Jokic Leads The NBA This Decade In Total Points, Rebounds, Assists, And Steals
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like