Kings Head Coach Blasts His Players For Their Poor Display Against Hawks

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a 133-100 beatdown loss to the Atlanta Hawks, extending their losing streak to four games. With another loss in the books, Kings head coach Doug Christie was livid while reviewing the team’s performance during the post-game press conference.

When asked how the team would adjust after four consecutive losses, Christie said, “We’re going to find people that want to compete. Period. Listen, you’ve got to look in the mirror and say it to yourself. We’re going to show each individual film. If that’s you’re competing level, it’s unacceptable. Period. We’ve got to compete.”

Christie didn’t hold back in calling out the lack of effort from his players, especially against a young team like the Hawks with the ability to run and attack. With a 33-8 differential in points scored in transition, the head coach emphasized his disappointment in the team.

The Kings’ head coach continued by pointing out that it was still early in the season, and given some of the teams they’ve played, he highlighted that they were capable of competing. But in light of the poor effort showcased, he added, “I’ve taken butt whoopings and that’s part of it. But do you know what I do? I’m going to come back.”

“You are not going to represent the Sacramento Kings that way… Not while I’m here,” he continued. “It’s part of our business. Put on a jersey, represent it properly. These people [fans] need to come into the turnstiles, and they need to be proud when they leave here about the product that they see. I’m f****ng embarrassed.”

Christie’s pride as a former Kings player really stood out during his press conference. While claiming that he could do better, even at 55, he effectively issued a challenge to the rest of his team to step up and compete.

It goes without saying that the players are also frustrated with the current state of affairs, as expressed by Domantas Sabonis after their loss to the Denver Nuggets. While he remained optimistic about the talent on this team, grit and effort appear to be the only avenues to improve at this stage.

The Kings Seem Destined For A Rebuild

With a 3-9 record, Sacramento is in the lower rung of the West, currently tied for 12th in the conference. Although the season has just started, should the team fail to make adjustments, there is little hope for this group.

After a series of poor outings, the future looks bleak for the Sacramento Kings. Considering that most of their recent transactions to help improve the roster have failed, it would appear that Sacramento is inevitably headed for a rebuild.

Rumors about the Kings’ rebuild have led to the creation of several trade scenarios, primarily involving their core. With Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan all on the trade block, Sacramento could prioritize big returns in the form of expiring contracts, young talent, and draft capital to aid this process.