Jason Kidd’s Son Criticizes His Father For Starting Cooper Flagg At Point Guard

Jason Kidd has been taking hits all season, but the latest shot didn’t come from a reporter or a fan. It came from his own son.

A short livestream clip went viral across social media on Wednesday night, and it was none other than Kidd’s son, TJ. He didn’t attack anyone directly but he didn’t hold back either.

‘I don’t know why he’s playing him at point guard. That doesn’t make any sense to me. He’s not a point guard. I know that. I think he’s a great basketball player with a huge future, and I wish them the best. But yeah… I don’t get it. I don’t get the decision-making.”

It sounded like he was trying to be respectful and still be honest. But to be frank, this is what every Mavericks fan has been screaming since opening night.

Cooper Flagg was never supposed to be the guy who brings the ball up every play. That wasn’t the plan. Not when they drafted him. Not when they built the roster. He’s 18. He’s still figuring out the league. Instead, circumstances shoved him into something he isn’t ready for.

Kyrie Irving is still out. Anthony Davis has missed the last seven games. And the Mavericks’ current point guard, D’Angelo Russell, is just not good enough to sustain a high level of offense.

And the results look exactly like what you’d expect. They’re at the bottom of the league in almost every offensive category. If there’s a stat showing offensive efficiency, the Mavericks are in the bottom five.

Even with those big holes, Flagg has played well. After a rough first week, he’s settled in and is showing everyone why he is the number one pick. He’s averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. He looks more comfortable each night. But asking him to run the entire attack this early in his career is unfair.

None of this happens without the move that broke the franchise: the Luka-for-AD trade.

Dallas tore out its engine and tried to replace it with a part that doesn’t fit the model. Everything since then has been patchwork. They’ve been trying to fix the roster while the season collapses around them.

The Mavericks are 3-9. Fourteenth in the West.

And sinking.

Nico Harrison has already been fired. Team governor Patrick Dumont even admitted to a fan that trading Luka was a mistake. NBA owners rarely say things like that out loud. That alone shows how deep the regret runs.

There’s been talk that the Mavericks may keep Anthony Davis for now. But around the league, people are already whispering about a rebuild if this slide continues. Nothing seems settled. Nothing seems stable.

So the comment from Kidd’s son wasn’t just a funny clip or a moment of honesty from a teenager. It was another sign of how messy this season has become. When even your coach’s family is asking the same questions as the fanbase, it’s clear the problems aren’t small.

Dallas isn’t just losing games. They’re losing their direction.