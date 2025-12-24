Draymond Green Has More Turnovers And Fouls Than Field Goals This Season

The stats behind Draymond Green’s season are shocking, even by his own standards. Green has just made 72 field goals this season. And at the same time, he has committed 75 turnovers and 80 personal fouls. No player who has logged more than 250 minutes has more turnovers and fouls than made shots. It is a statistical snapshot that captures just how rough this season has been for one of the most polarizing players of his generation.

On paper, Green’s season averages are not that bad. He is putting up 8.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. But his efficiency has been way off. He is shooting 40.9% from the field and 32.7% from three-point range. He is making just 3.0 field goals per game, while turning the ball over 3.1 times per game and committing 3.3 fouls per game.

His mistakes are piling up and are putting the Warriors in tough situations on both ends of the floor.

For over a decade, Green’s value was never measured by scoring. His value came from defense, communication, and playmaking. But this year, his strengths have started to erode. His defensive rating sits at 110.5, which is the third-worst mark of his 14-year career.

That frustration boiled over recently in a nationally visible way. During a win over the Orlando Magic, Green was caught on camera dropping the F Bomb in a heated argument with head coach Steve Kerr during the third quarter. After being subbed out, Green continued jawing with Kerr before walking to the locker room to cool off. While he later returned to the bench, he did not play another minute. Kerr downplayed the incident afterward, calling it an emotional moment and saying the team simply moved on, but the exchange felt symbolic of a deeper issue.

Green’s emotions have always been part of his edge, but lately they seem to be costing more than they are giving back. Fouls, technicals, and turnovers are disrupting rhythm rather than fueling intensity. The irony is that when Green did play against Orlando, he was effective, finishing with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting. That efficiency only made his season-long struggles feel more perplexing.

For the Warriors, this presents a delicate balancing act. Green is still a leader and emotional tone-setter, but the production no longer matches the chaos he brings nightly. Trade rumors have begun to swirl, something unthinkable during Golden State’s title years. Whether that leads anywhere is unclear, but the data is impossible to ignore.

Draymond Green has built a Hall of Fame career by defying traditional box score logic. This season, however, the numbers are telling a harsher story. When turnovers and fouls outpace made shots, even for someone like Green, it becomes harder to justify the cost.