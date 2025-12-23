Steve Kerr And Draymond Green Yell At Each Other In A Heated Debate During Warriors Game

Steve Kerr speaks on his heated debate with Draymond Green that resulted in him not playing after the third quarter of the Warriors game.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Steve Kerr And Draymond Green Yell At Each Other In A Heated Debate During Warriors Game
Credits: Imagn Images

The Warriors came away with a comfortable victory against the Magic tonight as they beat them 120-97 at the Chase Center. Among several talking points from the game, a noteworthy one was the heated debate that was caught on camera between Steve Kerr and Draymond Green on the Warriors’ bench.

 

During the third quarter of the game, Green was subbed out of the game and was recorded getting into a heated debate with the Warriors’ head coach, Steve Kerr. After Kerr stopped addressing Draymond directly, he got up and walked to their locker room.

While Green returned to the bench later in the game, he did not come back into the action in the fourth quarter. He only played 18 minutes tonight and had nine points. seven rebounds, and two assists while shooting 4-of-5 from the field (80%).

Steve Kerr spoke to the media after the game and said Green had only gone to the locker room to cool off.

“We got into it obviously… We had it out, he decided to go back to the locker room to cool off, and that’s all I’m going to say about it.” But when he was asked why Green did not return in the game, Kerr simply said, “He left. He went back to the locker room, and we moved on.”

Green was reportedly still actively involved in team huddles; therefore, it’s not a major red flag for the Warriors. However, this disagreement shows that Kerr might finally be holding Green accountable for his lapses on the floor.

The Warriors’ veteran has prided his entire career on his defensive abilities. But now, it seems that even defensively, Green’s not impacting significantly on the floor anymore.

In the 14 years he has been in the NBA, he’s had the third-worst season of his career in terms of defensive rating (110.5) this year. The last time he had a positive net (+/-) rating in a Warriors game was a month ago in November. The Warriors are 2-5 in the games he has played in just in December.

If Kerr can hold Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield accountable for playing badly, it seems like he did the same with Draymond Green tonight. But since it is not clear what was said between the duo, we cannot conclusively say how this impacts the locker room atmosphere in the near future.

Green has reportedly found himself among the potential trade rumors as well for the Warriors, and maybe he just now has to accept that his best days with the Golden State are behind him.

The Warriors have now improved their season record to 15-15 and move on to face the Mavericks on Thursday. They are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Magic have fallen to 16-13 for the season. As the sixth seed in the East, they will face the Trail Blazers in their next game tomorrow.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Dec 22, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images Pelicans Stun Mavericks In 119-113 Victory; Notch 5th Consecutive Win
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like