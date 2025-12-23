Warriors Player Ratings: Stephen Curry Heats Up To Lead Golden State To A Much-Needed Win Against Orlando

It may have taken him a little while, but when Stephen Curry finally made his first three-pointer of the game after halftime, things changed dramatically.

Curry struggled in the first half and couldn’t find his rhythm shooting from long range. However, after halftime, his play changed dramatically as he scored 18 points in the second half to help lead the Warriors to a 120-97 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Late in the third quarter, the Golden State Warriors were behind until Steph Curry hit a three-point shot that helped relieve some pressure from not only the team but also the crowd of fans.

Jimmy Butler continued to play well offensively and physically; Moses Moody had another great night with his scoring; and Brandin Podziemski helped keep the second unit playing at a very high level. After having been in a bad stretch the Warriors began playing with the same connection, aggressiveness, and confidence that they had prior in the postseason.

Stephen Curry: A

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 10-23 FG, 4-13 3PT, 2-2 FT, 31 MIN

This game doesn’t look impressive if you only watch the first half. Curry was cold, off-balance at times, and clearly managing the ankle. But once he found rhythm after the break, the floor opened up. His gravity flipped the game, and Orlando never adjusted. He didn’t force it early – and that patience paid off later.

Jimmy Butler III: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 7-9 FG, 1-1 3PT, 6-7 FT, 30 MIN

From the start of the game, Butler had the consistency to keep himself and Golden State on track throughout all of the game’s ups and downs. Butler knew when to attack an advantageous matchup but also was able to keep his head up and see where to pass the ball when the defense collapsed.

Moses Moody: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK, 8-11 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-1 FT, 32 MIN

Moody has been one of Golden State’s most reliable players lately, and this was another example. He took good shots, defended with purpose, and didn’t disappear when the offense ran elsewhere. His confidence is real, not borrowed.

Brandin Podziemski: A-

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 6-10 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-3 FT, 28 MIN

Podziemski’s impact can be seen by how he influenced the tempo of the game. In addition to pushing up the pace, Podziemski also kept the ball moving and was not intimidated by contact. The Golden State offense, when Podziemski was on the floor, had much better flow as a result of Podziemski being in the lineup and that was a huge benefit during those swing minutes.

Quinten Post: B+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 4-10 FG, 0-3 3PT, 25 MIN

Post gave Golden State real work inside. He rebounded, passed well for his size, and didn’t get pushed around. Not a headline performance, but a useful one.

Draymond Green: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 4-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-3 FT, 18 MIN

In his return after an early ejection over the weekend, Green kept things simple. He defended, communicated, and stayed composed. The minutes were limited, but his presence helped stabilize the frontcourt.

Gary Payton II: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 3-3 FG, 1-4 FT, 10 MIN

Payton changed the pace when he came in. He pushed the ball, found cutters, and stayed disruptive defensively. His minutes mattered even if they were brief.

Trayce Jackson-Davis: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 2-4 FG, 12 MIN

Jackson-Davis stayed active around the rim and brought energy in short bursts. He didn’t need touches to make an impact and held his own defensively when Orlando attacked the paint.

De’Anthony Melton: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1-6 FG, 2-2 FT, 16 MIN

The shot wasn’t there, but Melton’s defense showed up. He pressured the ball, jumped passing lanes, and helped tilt the turnover margin.

Pat Spencer: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 3 TOV, 0-5 FG, 2-2 FT, 12 MIN

Spencer competed, but the offense stalled with him at times. A few loose possessions hurt, even if the effort was there.

Gui Santos: C

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 2 STL, 10 MIN

No scoring, but active defensively. He made his presence felt without needing touches.r

Buddy Hield: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 3 REB, 1 TOV, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3 MIN

Not much run, but he knocked down his shot and didn’t make mistakes.