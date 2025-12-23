Pelicans Stun Mavericks In 119-113 Victory; Notch 5th Consecutive Win

The New Orleans Pelicans appear to have turned things around after an underwhelming start to the 2025-26 season. With a five-game winning streak following their 119-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, the Pelicans now boast one of the longest active winning streaks in the league.

New Orleans’ performances have been exciting lately. Still, tonight’s win against the Mavericks seemed meaningful. With former Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis in the arena, the fans at the Smoothie King Center were charged, and the team was feeding off the energy.

Boos from the crowd every time Davis touched the ball became the norm in the first quarter. While this effectively set the tone for the game, Davis and the Mavericks were undeterred. The back-and-forth exchanges between the two teams were thrilling, but the Pelicans eventually came out on top behind Zion Williamson‘s strong showing to end the quarter.

New Orleans’ two-point lead at the end of the first quarter offered no breathing room as the Mavericks came out firing in the second. Led by Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson, who combined for 42 points in the first half, the Mavs established a strong foothold, securing a six-point lead to close out the second quarter.

At the start of the third, the Mavs seemed to be in complete control of the game. While Davis was anchoring the defense, Cooper Flagg and Ryan Nembhard took over on the offensive end. This helped Dallas extend its lead to as much as 12 points. However, both teams struggled with consistent offensive production, resulting in a relatively low-scoring quarter.

For Dallas, this didn’t pose much of a concern, given that they enjoyed a bit of a cushion. However, this also became a window of opportunity for New Orleans.

Pelicans guard Jordan Poole got things going for his team in the final frame. After scoring seven points early in the quarter for his team, New Orleans generated some momentum. Another three-point shot by Poole off an assist by Derik Queen saw Dallas’ lead evaporate. This was the turning point.

Following this play, the Pelicans went on a scoring tear. Dallas had no response for the trio of Saddiq Bey, Derik Queen, and Zion Williamson. Although the Mavericks managed to score sporadically, the Pelicans responded with a flurry of points, putting them in front.

Williamson’s layup with 1:37 left on the clock saw New Orleans establish a commanding 11-point lead. Still, the game was far from over.

The Mavericks still had one last push in them. Cooper Flagg’s defensive pressure caused some fraying in the Pelicans’ half, allowing Naji Marshall to score some points in the final moments of the game. Unfortunately, it was just too late for a comeback.

Despite the mistakes at the end, the Pelicans displayed tenacity on Monday night. In many ways, they look like a completely different team now compared to the start of the season.

One of the driving factors behind their latest success could be Zion Williamson’s new role off the bench. With 24 points, nine rebounds, and three assists for the game, Williamson seems like more of an asset in his current capacity.

Zion Williamson 24 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 10/14 FG, 4/4 FT, 1 TO, 76.1% TS vs Mavericks https://t.co/1akmLEuVNH pic.twitter.com/NXZOdUvOJz — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) December 23, 2025

Another noteworthy performer for New Orleans was Derik Queen, who had 19 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block. While implementing his innate playmaking abilities, Queen got New Orleans’ offense rolling in the second half. This, in turn, enabled players such as Bey (19 points, seven rebounds) and Poole (14 points, two rebounds) to emerge as key contributors.

Zion Williamson 24 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 10/14 FG, 4/4 FT, 1 TO, 76.1% TS vs Mavericks https://t.co/1akmLEuVNH pic.twitter.com/NXZOdUvOJz — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) December 23, 2025

With a solid win on Monday night, New Orleans improves to 8-22 on the season. Although they remain among the lower-ranked teams in the West, the Pelicans could be on the rise.