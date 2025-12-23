Nuggets Player Ratings: Nikola Jokic Posts Another Triple-Double To Lead The Charge For Another Victory

On Monday night, Denver came out strong against Utah, scoring 19 points before Utah could get on the scoreboard. The Nuggets continued to score consistently, made an abundance of open threes, and controlled the tempo of the game. Denver had an excellent opening quarter, and it was no surprise that they ended up completing a 135-112 win.

Jamal Murray fueled the early surge, Cameron Johnson couldn’t miss, and Nikola Jokic quietly stitched everything together without forcing the issue. Denver finished the night with 24 made three-pointers, tying a franchise record, and shot better than 68 percent in the opening quarter alone.

The Jazz briefly made noise late in the third, but every push was answered almost immediately. Another Jokic triple-double made sure of that, and the Nuggets cruised home with a win that was never really in doubt.

Nikola Jokic: A

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 13 REB, 13 AST, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 2 TOV, 5-7 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-4 FT, 29 MIN

This was one of those Jokic games where the box score barely captures the control. He didn’t hunt shots, didn’t dominate the ball, and still ended up with a triple-double before the fourth quarter really mattered. Every Utah coverage felt a step behind because Jokic was already reading the next play. The touch passes, the timing, the calm – it all looked routine, which is the most absurd part.

Jamal Murray: A

Game Stats: 27 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 8-16 FG, 6-12 3PT, 5-6 FT, 27 MIN

Murray set the tone early and never let it slip. He scored in bunches during Denver’s opening run, hit contested threes when Utah tried to tighten up, and never pressed when the lead ballooned. This was controlled aggression – exactly what Denver needs from him when the offense is humming.

Cameron Johnson: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 6-9 FG, 6-6 3PT, 2-2 FT, 29 MIN

Perfect from deep. Six attempts, six makes, and not a single one felt rushed. Johnson punished every late closeout and spaced the floor so well that Utah simply stopped helping off him. When he’s shooting like this, defenses are forced into impossible choices.

Peyton Watson: A-

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 7-9 FG, 3-4 3PT, 3-4 FT, 28 MIN

Watson brought juice right away. He ran the floor, finished through contact, and stayed engaged defensively after missing time. Jokic found him for easy looks, but Watson still had to convert, and he did, over and over. A strong reminder of how valuable his athleticism is in this rotation.

Tim Hardaway Jr.: A-

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 6-11 FG, 6-11 3PT, 3-3 FT, 25 MIN

Hardaway’s stretch in the fourth was the dagger. Utah trimmed the lead, showed a little life, and then he buried three triples in under a minute. That was it. His confidence never wavered, and his shooting completely erased any chance of a late push.

Jonas Valanciunas: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST, 5-11 FG, 2-2 FT, 16 MIN

Valanciunas did exactly what was asked. He controlled the glass, finished inside, and gave Denver solid minutes while Jokic sat. Nothing flashy, just steady production that kept the game on track.

Bruce Brown: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 7-9 FG, 1-1 3PT, 27 MIN

Brown attacked mismatches, defended multiple spots, and made smart reads all night. He never forced shots and consistently found space when the defense collapsed. This was a clean, efficient performance that fits his role perfectly.

Spencer Jones: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 1-6 FG, 0-4 3PT, 1-4 FT, 20 MIN

The shot never came around, but Jones didn’t disappear. He moved the ball, defended, and stayed within himself during Denver’s early blitz. Nights like this happen – what mattered was that he didn’t stall the offense trying to force it.

Jalen Pickett: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 1-5 FG, 1-4 3PT, 22 MIN

The shot wasn’t there, but Pickett still impacted the game. He organized the offense, made a few sharp passes, and even protected the rim on a couple of possessions. Not pretty, but useful minutes.

Julian Strawther: D

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 0-6 FG, 0-2 3PT, 11 MIN

It was a rough shooting night for Strawther, who couldn’t find his touch despite getting clean looks. He remained active defensively and didn’t shy away from taking shots, but this was a forgettable outing offensively.