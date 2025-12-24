Houston Rockets Should Trade Alperen Sengun In A Package For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Houston Rockets have learned an uncomfortable truth over the first stretch of the season: being very good (17-10 record) is not the same as being good enough. Even with Kevin Durant in the fold and Ime Udoka’s culture firmly established, Houston still looks a step below the true championship class in the Western Conference.

The youth of the core shows in late-game execution, leadership remains uneven, and the path out of the West is unforgiving. This is not an indictment of the Rockets’ progress, but it is a reality check. If the goal is to capitalize on Durant’s remaining elite years, patience is no longer a luxury.

That’s where Giannis Antetokounmpo enters the conversation. Rumors continue to swirl about the two-time MVP’s long-term future, with the New York Knicks often positioned as the favorite if Milwaukee ever opens the door.

Houston, however, may have both the urgency and the assets to act now. The Rockets can’t afford to gut their entire young core, but winning now requires sacrifice, and if one piece has to headline a deal of this magnitude, it’s Alperen Sengun.

He’s having a career year and is rightly viewed as a franchise cornerstone, but players of Giannis’ caliber rarely become available. When they do, the price is steep, and the moment demands some risk. Let’s break down why this is the move Houston should seriously consider.

Proposed Trade Details

Houston Rockets Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Alperen Sengun, Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela, 2027 first-round pick (PHX), 2029 first-round pick (BKN), 2030 first-round pick (HOU), 2027 second-round draft pick (POR/NOH), 2030 second-round pick, 2031 second-round pick

Houston Rockets Love Alpi, But He Isn’t Giannis

Alperen Sengun has become the offensive hub of Houston’s rise. He’s having a career year (posting 23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, and 6.9 APG on 50.5% FG), earning legitimate All-Star and All-NBA buzz while showcasing elite playmaking from the center position. The Rockets clearly value his creativity and the way the offense flows through him.

Trading a homegrown star, especially one who still hasn’t reached his ceiling, is not something Houston would consider lightly. But the uncomfortable truth remains: Sengun, as talented as he is, does not bend opponents the way Giannis Antetokounmpo (averaging 28.9 PPG, 10.1 RPG, and 6.1 APG on 63.9% FG) does.

Giannis changes defenses before the ball is even tipped. He collapses entire game plans, commands double- and triple-teams, and punishes teams physically and mentally. The Rockets can love Şengün and still acknowledge that if the goal is a championship during Kevin Durant’s window, upgrading from a star to a generational force matters.

Sacrificing A 23-Year-Old For A 31-Year-Old Has Its Risks

There’s no ignoring the age gap. Sengun is 23, improving rapidly, and theoretically aligned with Houston’s long-term timeline. Giannis is 31, with heavy mileage and a physical playstyle that raises durability concerns as the years pass. This trade would be a declaration that Houston is choosing the present over the future, and history is littered with teams that miscalculated that balance.

However, risk cuts both ways. Waiting for youth to mature often means missing championship windows entirely. Kevin Durant’s presence accelerates the timeline whether Houston likes it or not.

Giannis may be older, but he has around three or four years at an elite level which is worth the sacrifice. If Houston believes it has a three-to-four-year window to win a title, that risk becomes calculated rather than reckless.

There Are Still Young Pieces Who Can Develop

Crucially, this deal does not strip Houston bare. Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, and Tari Eason remain intact, each bringing a skill set that complements Giannis rather than overlaps with him.

Amen’s transition play and defense, Jabari’s shooting and versatility, and Eason’s chaos energy all scale up when paired with a superstar who draws relentless attention. This minimizes the risks the Rockets would take overall.

Houston would still possess a young and improving rotation capable of growth while competing at the highest level. Giannis wouldn’t be arriving to a top-heavy roster with no support players but he’d be joining a team that could evolve around him. This isn’t the worst situation to be in.

Giannis Solves Houston’s Leadership Problems

For all their talent, the Rockets have lacked a commanding on-court leader, because Kevin Durant is just a hooper rather than a vocal presence. Giannis fills that void immediately. He leads with force, physicality, and competitiveness.

In the playoffs especially, leadership is visible. Giannis demands defensive effort, attacks pressure moments instead of avoiding them, and imposes his will on both ends of the floor. For a Rockets team that has struggled with late-game execution, composure, and hierarchy, his presence would instantly clarify roles and expectations.

Pairing that leadership with Durant’s scoring brilliance gives Houston something it doesn’t currently have: a true championship spine. As good as Sengun has been and will be in the future, Giannis might be a different level of star that elevates Houston to an entirely different level in the Western Conference.