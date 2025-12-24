Ranking The 5 Best Trade Offers For Donovan Mitchell If The Cavaliers Make Him Available

Donovan Mitchell has been impressive for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. Unfortunately, the six-time All-Star appears to be the only bright spark for the team thus far.

Despite having a 17-14 record following their latest 141-118 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Cavs haven’t looked convincing. With Donovan Mitchell himself raising concerns about the team’s performance at this stage, some rumors hint at major personnel changes.

While Mitchell is undoubtedly Cleveland’s centerpiece, should the Cavaliers opt to undergo a rebuild, his position as the franchise cornerstone could be at risk. With HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto also reporting league-wide trade interest in the Cavs’ guard, Cleveland could be tempted to listen to some offers.

Little is known about what teams are willing to offer for Donovan Mitchell. But considering his averages of 30.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season, it would take a hefty package to pry Mitchell away from the Cavs.

Keeping this aspect in mind, we rank five trade offers that teams could present for Mitchell.

5. Boston Celtics

Proposed Trade Details

Boston Celtics Receive: Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, Xavier Tillman, 2027 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

As constructed, the Boston Celtics have proven that they are a formidable team. Although they may only choose to make some minor tweaks to improve their chances, the Celtics could also look to go all-out in pursuit of Donovan Mitchell before the trade deadline.

The team currently features a superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. In Tatum’s absence, Brown has been otherworldly. However, this format cannot be sustained over the course of the regular season.

Adding Mitchell ensures that the offensive burden is supported. Given that this would also strengthen Boston’s position in the East, once Tatum returns, the team could be primed to contend.

The Cavaliers may also benefit from making this trade. By acquiring two first-round picks, Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, and Xavier Tillman, Cleveland would effectively be retooling around Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

The scenario may seem less than ideal from a championship perspective. However, given Simons’ $27.6 million expiring contract, the Cavs may see the merit in gaining cap flexibility next summer. This could allow Cleveland to make meaningful moves in free agency.

4. San Antonio Spurs

Proposed Trade Details

San Antonio Spurs Receive: Donovan Mitchell, Jaylon Tyson

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Kelly Olynyk, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers could also see an intriguing trade offer for Donovan Mitchell from the San Antonio Spurs.

As constructed, the Spurs have a bit of a logjam in the backcourt. While this hasn’t raised any problems for the team thus far, there is reason to believe that San Antonio may need to redistribute some of its young talent.

This trade scenario wouldn’t completely address this matter, but adding Donovan Mitchell would transform the Spurs’ starting backcourt into one of the best in the league. By forming a new big three, San Antonio would effectively become a title contender with this move.

The Cavs’ reason for making this trade lies in acquiring two first-round picks, Stephon Castle, and Devin Vassell. By adding two gifted young guards with two-way upside to support Garland, Cleveland also sets itself up for future success.

3. Golden State Warriors

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, Trayce Jackson-Davis, 2028 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick

For the Golden State Warriors, this move has multiple benefits. Given all the trade chatter surrounding Jonathan Kuminga, his departure seems to be an inevitability. If such a situation enables Golden State to acquire a bona fide superstar, the Warriors would be more than willing to pull the trigger on a trade.

By going all-in to acquire Mitchell this season, Golden State makes the most of its limited title window. With Mitchell acting as the ideal offensive support for Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors could see a notable uptick in performance.

At 29, Mitchell is in his prime. With Curry and Butler in the last stages of their NBA careers, Golden State could safely transition into a new era with Mitchell assuming the role of the franchise cornerstone.

This trade also makes sense for the Cavs, who would acquire a star-caliber player in Kuminga along with valuable draft capital. While also factoring in the arrival of a talented two-way player in Moses Moody and an athletic big man in Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Cavaliers could address many major roster issues.

With greater wing depth and the potential for building a new star core, Cleveland may view this deal favorably as a long-term investment.

2. New York Knicks

Proposed Trade Details

New York Knicks Receive: Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, 2026 first-round pick (WAS), 2032 first-round pick

The link between the New York Knicks and Donovan Mitchell runs deep. As a New York native, Mitchell even reported believing that he would be traded to the Knicks before ultimately landing with the Cavaliers. Although he was denied before, this trade scenario allows him to return to his home.

For the Knicks, this deal would be a significant commitment to their present. As one of the favorites to win it all this season, adding Mitchell asserts their status as one of the best teams in the league.

Parting with OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson may have an impact on the team’s defensive integrity. Still, the sheer star power and offensive potential of a core featuring Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns could be worth investing in.

Similarly, the Cavaliers may see a significant benefit in doing this particular deal. Given how impactful Anunoby and Robinson are on the defensive end, adding the two to a core featuring Mobley and De’Andre Hunter could be considered ideal.

By surrounding Garland with enough defensive support, Cleveland becomes a stronger overall unit. This, in turn, could also boost their chances of contending in the future.

1. Miami Heat

Proposed Trade Details

Miami Heat Receive: Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Pelle Larsson, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick

Much like the Knicks, the Miami Heat were also viewed as a potential landing spot for Donovan Mitchell. Although the move didn’t happen, the current iteration of the Heat could also be worth considering as a trade partner.

The potential trade offer presents considerable benefits for both teams. For the Heat, acquiring Mitchell could be viewed as an upgrade over Tyler Herro. With an elite guard taking over the team’s offense, Miami would become a greater threat in the East.

The Heat are currently placed eighth in the conference with a 15-15 record on the season. Given that the team has the potential to be a solid playoff team, adding Mitchell could catapult them to a higher level. Although trading Davion Mitchell may compromise their defense, the notion of contending for a title could be enticing.

This scenario also works well for the Cavaliers, who would prioritize gaining Tyler Herro and two first-round picks.

In pairing Herro with Garland, Cleveland would form a new version of its star-studded backcourt. With Herro’s versatility as an off-ball player and Garland’s virtuoso playmaking skills, the duo could form a symbiotic relationship that could prove mutually beneficial.

This trade may not make the Cavaliers a better team instantly, but it does make them uniquely competitive. With the potential for further development, Cleveland may consider this a risk worth taking.

Are The Cavaliers Likely To Trade Donovan Mitchell?

As mentioned earlier, Donovan Mitchell has been the Cavs’ best player this season. Although their position isn’t noteworthy, the guard has almost singlehandedly kept the team competitive. On that note itself, it seems highly unlikely that the Cavaliers trade him before the deadline.

However, the situation is also subject to change. With recent rumors involving Darius Garland sowing the seeds for potential discord in the future, Cleveland could be forced to take some action.

When factoring in Garland’s supposed desire to be more than just a complementary star next to Mitchell, the Cavaliers could opt to move the six-time All-Star. Still, when considering Garland’s inconsistency and his recurring injury problems, the Cavaliers would be wiser to consider trade options to offload him instead.