Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Proposal Sees Giannis Antetokounmpo Join The Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been closely linked with the New York Knicks in trade rumors since the offseason. Although the initial rumors faded by the start of the regular season, there has been a distinct resurgence lately.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo removing all Bucks-related content from his social media, many sources insinuated that Antetokounmpo was attempting to facilitate his exit from Milwaukee. Although Doc Rivers strongly denied these rumors, there is enough evidence to suggest otherwise.

Recently, Draymond Green even highlighted that Antetokounmpo’s actions indicate that he wishes to be traded, a request that the Bucks would inevitably comply with. However, due to his massive contract worth $54.1 million, there would be some challenges with making such a trade.

In light of this, and his preference for joining a big-market franchise like the Knicks, we explore a three-team trade proposal that would help Giannis Antetokounmpo finalize a move out of Milwaukee. Here’s the trade package:

Proposed Trade Details

New York Knicks Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Mitchell Robinson, Pacome Dadiet, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, 2026 first-round pick (NYK via WAS), 2032 first-round pick (NYK), 2032 first-round pick (LAL), 2028 second-round pick (NYK via IND or PHX)

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: OG Anunoby, AJ Green

The Bucks Kickstart Their Rebuild

Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo may not be at the top of the Milwaukee Bucks’ preferred actions. However, in the event of a trade, the Bucks would need to maximize their returns. In this regard, such a deal has some merit.

By acquiring three first-round picks and a second-rounder, the Bucks begin building their draft capital. While beneficial, they also stand to gain some solid player assets with the additions of Mitchell Robinson, Pacome Dadiet, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, and Maxi Kleber.

Players such as Kleber and Vincent may not have much value in the rotation. However, given their status as expiring contracts with a combined value of $22.5 million, Milwaukee could see benefit in acquiring them for future cap flexibility.

Rui Hachimura positions himself as a valuable asset in the frontcourt. As a reliable perimeter shooter, midrange scorer, and versatile defensive presence, he could be a solid addition to the Bucks’ roster. With averages of 13.9 points and 3.8 rebounds on 53.3% shooting from the field and 46.5% from three-point range this season, he could even carve out a place for himself in the starting lineup.

Along with Hachimura, the Bucks would also acquire Robinson and Dadiet from the Knicks.

Robinson’s addition helps strengthen Milwaukee’s big man rotation. The Knicks’ center has proven himself as a reliable rim protector and lob threat, despite his recurring injury concerns. With averages of 3.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game, while shooting 65.7% from the field, the big man could prove to be a solid backup for Myles Turner.

While Robinson is already a proven asset, Dadiet may have more merit from a developmental perspective. With limited experience in the NBA, little can be gauged about his potential from his performances, given his average of 0.4 points and 0.6 rebounds per game this season. But considering his impressive physical tools and his projected potential as a versatile 3-and-D player, the Bucks may see merit in developing his talent as a part of their rebuilding project.

The Lakers Address Their Immediate Concerns

This trade scenario would help the Los Angeles Lakers address some of their current problems. With the need for improved defense and perimeter shooting, the acquisitions of OG Anunoby and AJ Green could effectively help solve these issues.

Anunoby has positioned himself as one of the league’s elite two-way players. While being a versatile defensive presence on the wings, he also boasts an impressive offensive package, allowing him to create scoring opportunities for himself.

Anunoby has been quite solid this season, averaging 15.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range. Considering his skill, Anunoby could be an ideal acquisition for the Lakers.

Along with Anunoby, the Purple and Gold would also be acquiring a gifted sharpshooter in AJ Green. His defensive contributions may not be eye-catching, but Green impresses with his ability as an elite perimeter threat.

With averages of 11.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game on 48.5% shooting from three-point range, he could be an immensely productive piece in the Lakers’ rotation.

The Knicks Form Their Big Three

With this trade, the Knicks solidify their status as title favorites in the East. While already featuring an elite superstar duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, the addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo would make New York unstoppable

Antetokounmpo remains one of the league’s best players. Although he has suffered injuries early in the campaign, his absence has been a clear indication of his dominance. With averages of 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 63.9% shooting from the field and 43.5% shooting from three-point range, he has single-handedly kept the Bucks competitive this season.

While the Knicks could greatly benefit from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s presence on the offensive end, forming an elite inside-outside combo with Towns, New York will also look to his impact on defense.

By having Giannis Antetokounmpo act as the team’s defensive anchor, the Knicks could become a highly cohesive unit on both ends of the floor, improving their chances of cementing their status among the top teams in the league.

Do The Knicks Need Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The New York Knicks currently appear to be a competitive team in the Eastern Conference. With a 16-7 record, they sit in second place, two-and-a-half games behind the top-seeded Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks have settled into a groove after winning three consecutive games. With Brunson and Towns clicking, New York is living up to its reputation as a title contender.

In this regard, it could be argued that the Knicks don’t desperately need Giannis Antetokounmpo at this stage. When also considering the forward’s current injury status, it could even be a risk for New York to pursue him.<

However, given that the rumors have suggested a strong interest from both sides, the Knicks may see more merit in adding Giannis Antetokounmpo to their ranks. With title contention being prioritized, New York may opt to invest in this opportunity despite the risks involved.