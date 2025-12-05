Giannis Antetokounmpo May Be Out Four Weeks, Doc Rivers Warns Patience Is Needed

Doc Rivers says Giannis Antetokounmpo may need the full four weeks to recover from his calf strain.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 29, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring his 21,000th career point in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Bucks are bracing for a longer absence from Giannis Antetokounmpo than originally expected, as Doc Rivers signaled that the recovery from his right calf strain is likely to take closer to four weeks. What was initially labeled a two to four week timeline now appears to be trending toward the high end as Milwaukee prioritizes caution.

“I feel like we should learn with calves, make sure they are healthy,” Rivers said, via ESPN. “So that may take longer than we want. That even may make Giannis frustrated over it, but we just have to try to get that right.”

Rivers made it clear that patience will be required, even if Antetokounmpo pushes to accelerate his return. The coaching staff is prepared to slow him down to avoid re-injury, especially given his history of trying to beat medical timelines.

“We talked a long time Thursday,” Rivers said. “When Giannis gets injured, he will give you his own date. You literally just, you hear it, but you do not hear it because to him it is always, I will be back in a week, or I will be back sooner.”

Giannis played just three minutes against Detroit on Wednesday. He suffered a calf strain in the first quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Opting to take a cautious approach, the Bucks plan to sit him for at least a month, leaving the team without their superstar for an extended period.

In his absence, Milwaukee will look toward players like Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma, and Kevin Porter Jr. to pick up the slack. Without Giannis for most of the game, they managed to beat the Pistons on Wednesday for their tenth win of the season, but the question is whether they can sustain that play over the next four weeks.

Through the first 23 games, it has been a major struggle for the Bucks in more ways than one. At 10-13, they have been mediocre on the court both with Giannis and without him in the lineup.

Meanwhile, rumors continue to swirl behind the scenes that the Greek Freak wants out. With the Bucks in a difficult position and not among the elite title contenders, the two-time MVP is reconsidering everything, and his future depends on how they perform over the next few weeks.

If they show signs of life without Antetokounmpo, it may buy them enough time to stave off a trade demand. But if they fail to stay relevant in the East, this could end up as Giannis’ final season with the Bucks. Ultimately, only time will tell how this saga ends, but everything is riding on this next stretch of games.

Milwaukee now enters a stretch that will challenge its identity as much as its depth. With Giannis sidelined, the Bucks have an opportunity to redefine their rhythm, sharpen their roles, and prove they can compete without leaning on their superstar every possession. A steady response over the next few weeks would bring stability at a time they desperately need it. A shaky one could accelerate hard questions that have been circling this team all season. Either way, this period will reveal exactly who the Bucks are when adversity hits, and Giannis will be watching.

