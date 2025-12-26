Nikola Jokic Drops 56-Point Triple-Double In OT Win Against Timberwolves; Anthony Edwards Gets Ejected After 44-Point Outburst

Three key takeaways from Nikola Jokic negating Anthony Edwards' 44-point outburst with a 56-point triple-double in the Nuggets' win against the Timberwolves.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Dec 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves went to Denver tonight to face the Nuggets and came up short by a whisker, even after Nikola Jokic dropped a 56-point triple-double against them for the second time in his career. The last time he did this was a 61-point triple-double in April last season.

Contents

Four separate players scored above 30 points tonight as the game finished 138-142 in overtime after Minnesota rallied back from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter. In the high-intensity matchup that kept us on the edge of our seats until the final seconds, here are three key takeaways from the game.

 

Nikola Jokic Inches Closer To NBA History

The Serbian superstar finished the game with a whopping 56 points, 16 rebounds, 15 rebounds and two blocks while shooting 15-of-21 from the floor (71.4%) and 4-of-6 from the three-point line (66.6%).

He is now only two triple-doubles away from equaling Oscar Robertson’s record of second all-time in triple-doubles (181), and then he will only be behind Russell Westbrook (207).

 

Jamal Murray Continues All-Star Caliber Form

Jamal Murray also contributed significantly to the Nuggets’ win with a 35-point outburst tonight. He had 35 points, 10 assists, and nine threes made in the game while shooting 12-of-32 (37.5%) from the field.

The Canadian guard has been making a strong case for the first All-Star selection of his career this season. He is currently averaging 25.4 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 49.1% from the field and 46.0% from the three-point line.

If he continues his form while the Nuggets remain a top-three team in the West, then the league will have no justification for not making him an All-Star this season.

 

Anthony Edwards Activates Clutch Mode To Force OT

Anthony Edwards came up clutch for them once again. Time and again, Edwards has proved that he is reliable in the clutch moments as he nailed a crucial three-point shot with 1.1 seconds left in regulation time to tie the game.

 

After a 14-point outburst in the first quarter of the game, Edwards seemingly tweaked his shoulder while going for a reverse layup. Subsequently, his offensive production had slowed down throughout the game, except when it came down to the fourth quarter. He dropped 13 of his points at that time.

Edwards has delivered the dagger on every occasion as the Timberwolves were on a three-game winning streak coming into tonight’s matchup. He finished the game with 44 points, six rebounds, and three assists while shooting 14-of-25 from the field (56%) and 5-of-14 from beyond the arc (35.7%).

But he ended up getting ejected from the game after a disagreement with the officials in overtime as the Nuggets got a crucial call in their favor to win it down the stretch.

The Timberwolves have now fallen to 20-11 for the season following this loss and face the Nets on Saturday in Minnesota. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have moved up to 22-8 after tonight’s win and will face the Magic on the road in their next game on Saturday (December 27).

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Dec 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Luka Doncic Takes The Blame, Addresses Lakers’ Defensive Concerns To Emphasize Need For A Change
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like