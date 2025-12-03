Bucks Lose Giannis Antetokounmpo To Injury But Still Defeat Pistons: Major Takeaways

On a night that started with a gut punch, the Milwaukee Bucks somehow walked out of Fiserv Forum with the kind of win that could steady a team searching for any signs of momentum. Giannis Antetokounmpo exited just three minutes into the game with a right calf strain, leaving Doc Rivers’ group staring at a double-digit deficit almost immediately. Instead of folding, Milwaukee pieced together one of its grittiest performances of the season, leaning on unexpected sources to grind out a 113-109 victory over a Detroit team that had ripped off 15 wins in its last 17 games.

Kevin Porter Jr.’s 26 points, AJ Green’s timely shooting, and Jericho Sims’ breakout night helped the Bucks climb back from an early 27-9 hole and win just their second game in their last 10 outings. Milwaukee clawed to within three by halftime, traded punches throughout the second half, and finally seized control for good when Sims muscled in a three-point play with 1:34 remaining. Without their franchise star and amid bubbling tension – including Isaiah Stewart’s late-third-quarter ejection – the Bucks rediscovered something they’ve missed for weeks: execution.

1. Milwaukee’s Supporting Cast Carried The Load

The Bucks haven’t had many nights this season where the role players stole the show, but this was unquestionably one of them. Kevin Porter Jr. (26 points, 8-for-18 FG, 3-for-8 from deep, 7-for-7 FT) essentially became Milwaukee’s offensive engine the moment Giannis left the floor. His seven assists matched Ryan Rollins for the team lead and kept Milwaukee afloat whenever Detroit threatened to break away. AJ Green chipped in 19 points, drilling five threes, and repeatedly bailed out possessions when the offense stalled late in the clock.

Just as important was Rollins’ calm in the fourth quarter. He finished with 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting and made the decisive free throws with 13 seconds left. Even Myles Turner, though quiet scoring-wise (nine points), delivered two big blocks and set the tone defensively after Detroit had bullied Milwaukee early. In total, the Bucks’ starters minus Giannis combined for 76 of Milwaukee’s 113 points, a number that reflects just how desperately they needed every contribution.

2. Jericho Sims Delivered The Best Game Of His Career

Jericho Sims has carved out a small but meaningful role as an energy big, but this was something entirely different. With the Bucks being hammered on the glass early, Sims came off the bench and completely shifted the game, posting a career-high 15 points and matching a career-best 14 rebounds while shooting a perfect 7-for-7 from the field. He owned the offensive boards, grabbing four of them, and helped Milwaukee narrow Detroit’s rebounding edge to just 44-40 after the Pistons controlled that category in the opening frame.

His biggest moment came with 1:34 left, when he finished through contact to give Milwaukee a 109-108 lead. That play didn’t just reclaim the lead-it gave the Bucks the belief that they could finish the night without Giannis. Sims’ +12 plus-minus was the second-best on the team, trailing only Bobby Portis (+18), and his presence undeniably changed Detroit’s shot selection down the stretch. For a team starving for frontcourt stability behind Giannis and Turner, Sims gave them far more than a spark; he gave them a path to victory.

3. Bucks Showed Real Toughness In A Game That Nearly Spiraled

Nothing about the first quarter suggested the Bucks were about to turn this into a four-point win. Detroit led 27-9, hit five early threes, and looked comfortable generating offense through Tobias Harris (20 points) and Cade Cunningham (17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists). Even as Milwaukee chipped away, the third quarter nearly derailed everything. Bobby Portis’ hard foul on Isaiah Stewart and the heated exchange that followed resulted in Stewart’s ejection, an emotional shove that could’ve rattled a team already dealing with adversity.

Instead, the moment hardened Milwaukee. Portis responded with 13 points, nine rebounds, and his trademark edge, while the Bucks tightened up defensively. Detroit shot just 40% from the field and 33% from three, and the Bucks held them to eight fast-break points. Milwaukee also flipped the physicality late, winning the paint battle 46-40 and hitting 20 of its 21 free throws (95%), a margin that ended up being the difference. For a team that has visibly struggled with composure during this recent skid, this was the kind of mature closing stretch that can recalibrate a season.