Mike Brown Admits Mistake; Says He Was Wrong To Remove Josh Hart From Knicks’ Starting Lineup

Knicks head coach Mike Brown confesses he was wrong about removing Josh Hart from their starting lineup earlier this season.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Nov 30, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts to a call in the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts to a call in the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Mike Brown took over the Knicks’ head coaching role from Tom Thibodeau at the end of last season after they abruptly parted ways with their former head coach. One of the first changes that he made was to remove Josh Hart from their starting lineup and replace him with Miles McBride.

Following their 119-104 win against the Hornets, the Knicks’ head coach admitted that he was wrong to make that decision at the beginning of the season. Brown spoke to the media after the win and confessed to his blunder.

“I rely on my staff. I had reasons why I was starting another way. But my staff, I think, almost all of them were like, ‘Hey, these are the reasons why it would be better,’ and the reality of it is, I just listened to my staff. I said, ‘Okay, if I’m the only one thinking that other way, maybe better at that time, then maybe I’m wrong,’ and I have been wrong before, and I will be wrong again in the future,” said Brown.

“And so, like that’s what I love about my staff is I have guys that aren’t afraid on staff to tell me what I think. And now, at the end of the day, it is up to me to make the decision. I’m not going to always listen to them, but if my whole staff is telling me something, then I’d better open my eyes and my ears and figure out what they’re really trying to say and maybe follow their lead instead of following my lead all the time.”

Hart started rusty when he replaced OG Anunoby on his return to the starting lineup over the past six games. But according to Brown, he quickly caught up with the role change once again and immediately started making a difference for the Knicks as part of their starting five.

Josh Hart averaged 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 48.2% from the floor in the first 14 games he played, where he was coming off the bench. But when he was promoted to a starter, his production has now improved severely and averaged 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting 52.2% from the field over the last six games where he was a starter.

One of the biggest questions for the Knicks in this case would be deciding what to do when OG Anunoby returns from his hamstring injury. In my opinion, the Knicks should move Miles McBride back to the bench, put Josh Hart as the shooting guard, and bring Anunoby back into the starting lineup when he returns.

While Hart has found his place as a small forward in the starting lineup right now, his primary position is a shooting guard, and thus, he could move to that role to fit Anunoby back into this stacked starting lineup.

The Knicks are currently 14-7 for the season after tonight’s win against the Hornets and face the Jazz on Friday night. It will be interesting to see how the Knicks figure out their starting lineup situation when Anunoby returns.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Dec 3, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (7) help Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) up after he goes down with an injury in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images Bucks Lose Giannis Antetokounmpo To Injury But Still Defeat Pistons: Major Takeaways
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like