Victor Wembanyama shuts down any rivalry talk with Chet Holmgren.

Victor Wembanyama had no interest in playing along. When he was asked by Maxime Aubin in French if he sees Chet Holmgren as a rival, the San Antonio Spurs superstar closed the door instantly.

“No, I don’t think about that. At least from a basketball standpoint, there’s no comparison.”

This felt like a shot at Chet Holmgren. On paper, it might sound calm. But in a league that is obsessed with comparisons across eras and rivalries, this comment felt bold. If this was supposed to be the NBA’s next great big-man rivalry, Wembanyama clearly did not get the memo.

For years, Chet and Wemby have been compared with each other. Two seven-footers who move like guards, protect the rim at an elite level, and stretch the floor. The idea of a rivalry is easy to sell as two unicorns going head to head. But Wemby clearly doesn’t feel the same way.

The numbers clearly back his stance. Wembanyama’s career averages 22.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game, while Holmgren’s averages 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game. The gap is not small, as it shows the difference in usage and responsibility.

When it comes to resumes, the gap is even wider. Wembanyama has a Rookie of the Year award, an All-Defensive selection, an All-Star appearance, and a runner-up finish for Defensive Player of the Year. Holmgren’s resume currently includes a Second Team All-Rookie nod.

The most important thing is that the two stars’ roles are completely different. Wembanyama is the franchise centerpiece of the San Antonio Spurs. Almost every possession is around him. Wemby is the Spurs’ primary scorer and their best defender. He is expected to be in the MVP and DPOY contention every season.

Holmgren is a crucial piece of the Oklahoma City Thunder core, but is not the engine. That title belongs to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, with Holmgren slotting in as the third pillar. That role has value, especially on a championship roster, and Holmgren already has a title to show for it as part of the defending champions. But it is not the same burden Wembanyama carries nightly.

That difference is likely what Wembanyama was pointing to, even if he never said it outright. Rivalries tend to form when players share not just skill sets, but status. Right now, Wembanyama is being measured against history. Holmgren is being measured against expectations within a great team.

The NBA may still try to sell Wembanyama vs. Holmgren as a long-term duel. Fans may continue to debate it. But for Wembanyama himself, there is no rivalry to entertain. In his mind, the comparison ends before it even begins.