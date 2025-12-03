Lakers’ Current Problems: Inconsistent Bench, Defensive Struggles, And More

Although the Lakers sit at 15-5 on the season, there are some problems that may the Purple and Gold may need to address immediately.

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a disappointing 125-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Although the Lakers still retain their second-place position with a 15-5 record in the West, some concerns regarding the team’s performance may be worth addressing.

For the most part, the Lakers have been an impressive unit. Before the loss to Phoenix, the Purple and Gold were on a seven-game winning streak. Led by the duo of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, Los Angeles seemed dominant as their offensive displays only improved after LeBron James returned from injury.

With some strong performances this season, the Lakers looked primed to be considered a contender. However, there are certainly some pressing issues that need to be addressed, despite their current standing.

 

Inconsistent Bench Contributions

When examining the Lakers’ roster, some questions may be raised about their depth. However, the primary concern lies in the inconsistent contributions from the bench on most nights.

Los Angeles is a top-heavy team. With a heavy-hitting trio of Doncic, James, and Reaves leading the team, the starting lineup is supported by solid role players in Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton.

Currently, the Lakers’ bench averages roughly 24.4 points per game, making them the least productive bench unit in the league.

Smart and LaRavia emerge as the primary contributors from the bench, with Smart averaging 9.3 points and 2.9 assists per game, while LaRavia averages 9.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. On the lower end, Vincent, who is averaging 21.3 minutes, only averages 3.9 points and 1.7 assists per game.

Given that the NBA is quickly shifting to an era where depth defines a franchise’s success, the Purple and Gold find themselves trapped in the past.

The duo of Doncic and Reaves has undoubtedly been impressive. But it has become blatantly obvious that the team is heavily dependent on the two to be productive. If one of them doesn’t fire, as was evident during the game against the Suns, L.A. finds itself in an extremely vulnerable position.

 

Defensive Shortcomings

While the team’s offense has been noteworthy, with an offensive rating of 118.3 (8th in the NBA), the defense has been more of a concern.  With a defensive rating of 115.3, the Lakers are currently ranked 18th in the NBA.

Head coach JJ Redick has been addressing the team’s defensive shortcomings as a matter of concern since the preseason. The unit seems to lose focus at various points in the game, allowing teams to make late comebacks. This has also become a common trend during games lately, raising concerns about their performances against better offensive teams in the future.

While the team features solid defensive players such as Marcus Smart, Gabe Vincent, Jake LaRavia, and Jarred Vanderbilt, the unit’s lack of defensive discipline, especially around the perimeter, will certainly be a problem moving forward.

 

Perimeter Shooting

The third problem the Lakers currently face is their perimeter shooting. Although JJ Redick has highlighted Los Angeles’ shooting efficiency (51.3%) from the field, adding that despite its poor perimeter shooting, the team has enjoyed success, the core issue remains unaddressed.

The Lakers, with a three-point shooting percentage of 35.2% on the season, are among the league’s worst perimeter shooting teams, ranking 20th in the NBA.

When examining the players on their roster, the Purple and Gold don’t necessarily feature outright sharpshooters. Hachimura currently leads the Lakers in this department with a three-point shooting percentage of 46.1%. But considering that Reaves and Doncic, who attempt significantly more shots, average only around 35-36% from the field, Los Angeles’ perimeter shooting average takes a hit.

While this has provided the unit with a lot of flexibility on offense, their inevitable struggles from behind the three-point line have often become a reason for their losses.

On this note, LeBron James maintained a positive outlook, suggesting that the team would eventually find a solution to this issue. Nevertheless, the need for a reliable perimeter threat, especially in the modern era, is dire.

 

How Pressing Are The Lakers’ Problems?

On paper, the Lakers’ problems appear devastating. Considering the impact each one could have on the team’s performance, Los Angeles would approach solving each problem as a priority. In reality, however, the situation may not be as catastrophic.

At 15-5, the Lakers remain one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Given the length of the regular season, losses due to poor performances are an inevitability that every team faces. In this regard, the loss to the Suns also appears to be an outlier.

Currently, the Purple and Gold remain poised to be a playoff team. Although their potential as a title contender may be brought into question, it may be too early in the season to make sweeping assessments about their performances. Regardless, there is still considerable room for improvement.

