LeBron James Makes Bold Prediction About Lakers’ Shooting Struggles

The Los Angeles Lakers recently escaped with a 108-106 win over the Utah Jazz, but their shooting woes were impossible to ignore. After hitting just 26 percent of their three-point attempts, the team once again found itself relying on defense and late-game execution to survive. Even so, LeBron James made it clear after the game that he is not concerned about the slump or the numbers attached to it.

“We are getting great looks,” James said, via Spectrum SportsNet. “If we were shooting bad shots and missing then we could be worrying about how we can create better looks. We are getting great looks. All of us. So I am not worried about that, the numbers will average out.”

James emphasized that the Lakers’ process on offense remains strong and that the quality of shots matters far more than the short-term results. He acknowledged the team’s poor shooting night but pushed back on the idea that it reflects deeper problems.

“We are not worried about that,” he continued. “Like I said, if we were out there not creating great looks or we were playing selfish basketball, that is not our M.O. A lot of the threes we missed tonight were wide open. When we are not making shots, we gotta defend.”

The Lakers are 13th in offense this year with an average scoring mark of 117.1 points per game. From three, however, the Lakers are down to 26th in the NBA at 33.3 percent on 32.7 attempts per game. They are dead last in total three-pointers made this season with just 174 through the first 16 games.

Still, the Lakers have found other ways to succeed. This season, they rank top 10 in interior scoring with roughly 53.0 paint points per game. They also generate points at the free throw line, where they rank second in the NBA at 22.8 made free throws per game.

Miraculously, despite the rough perimeter shooting, the Lakers are still managing to shoot 50.6 percent from the field overall, which is tied for first in the NBA.

Between LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves, the Lakers can score in a variety of ways. If it is not coming from three, it is on the inside where players like Deandre Ayton and James thrive.

Regardless, at 12-4, the Lakers have reasons to trust their approach. The scoring will improve in time, but the biggest factor is having everyone healthy at the same time. With James back and the full rotation finally intact, we will get to see this team at maximum strength, but the hard work has only just begun.

Against the Clippers tonight (West Group B), the Lakers have another tough battle that will put their offense to the test. It will take a coordinated effort to play through Kawhi Leonard’s defense, but James knows that his squad has more than enough to survive.

Ultimately, the Lakers believe their offense will round into form as long as they stay committed to generating clean looks and defending at a high level. Shooting slumps come and go, but confidence in the process is what carries teams through stretches like this. With the roster finally healthy and continuity building, the goal now is to keep stacking wins and let the percentages correct themselves over time.