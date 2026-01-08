Zacharrie Risacher Reveals Trae Young’s Reaction After Being Traded To The Wizards

Trae Young has been synonymous with the Atlanta Hawks franchise over the past few years. Now, after a seven-year stint, Young bids farewell to Atlanta as he begins his journey with the Washington Wizards.

The news of Trae Young’s trade to Washington broke during the Hawks’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Following the 117-100 win, Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher shed light on Young’s parting words to the team in the locker room.

“It was deep. It was a lot of emotions,” Risacher recalled. “He let us know he was always going to be there for us, no matter what, and he was going to be happy to see us succeed, and that’s how we feel about him, too.”

“I just got here last season, but I feel like it’s a legacy and I’ve been lucky to be a part of it.”

Risacher, now in his sophomore season, hasn’t had many opportunities to play with Trae Young, primarily due to the recurring injuries that plagued the four-time All-Star. Despite this, the forward seems to have formed a deep bond with the former Hawks superstar.

“He’s my guy, that’s my brother,” Risacher stated. “That was one of the first people I met in this organization, and from day one, he always had my back.”

“I want what’s best for him,” he continued. “If he’s happy, I’m always happy for him. It means a lot to me, and I feel like, since day one, our friendship and our brotherhood just kept getting better. It’s special to see what is sort of happening, and I feel like I’m blessed to be able to call him my friend.”

Trae Young’s Impact On The Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher appeared to be quite emotional while speaking about Trae Young’s departure. In a sense, this encapsulates the kind of impact and influence the guard had on the Hawks’ organization.

Since being selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Young positioned himself as the face of the franchise. With his terrific playmaking skills and elite perimeter shooting ability, the guard quickly rose through the ranks, emerging as one of the most talented point guards in the league.

Young’s ability to impact the game has been undeniable. Having led the Hawks to multiple postseason campaigns, including an ECF appearance in the 2020-21 season, the four-time All-Star was undoubtedly a part of developing the culture in Atlanta.

Trae Young’s ability to contribute and bring success to the team was limited this season, primarily due to the lingering effects of injuries. Still, with averages of 19.3 points and 8.9 assists per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 30.5% from three-point range, he proved himself as a capable floor general.

Now with the Wizards, Young finds himself in a position to build upon his legacy. On a team featuring talented young players, the four-time All-Star has the opportunity to thrive and change the franchise’s current direction.