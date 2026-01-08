CJ McCollum Opens Up On Being Traded To The Atlanta Hawks

CJ McCollum was involved in the blockbuster deal that brought Trae Young over to the Washington Wizards. Now joining the Atlanta Hawks along with Corey Kispert, the veteran guard finds himself in a completely new environment.

The suddenness of such a move could prove awkward for some players, but CJ McCollum had a rather positive reaction to the news. While speaking with NBA insider Chris B. Haynes, he shared his thoughts on the transition to Atlanta.

“Loved my time in DC. The organization was great to my family and I,” McCollum stated. “Michael Winger and Will [Dawkins] did everything they said they would and kept their word from the very beginning. Love the city, and they’re doing things the right way over there.”

“Excited to get to The A and get to work. Very familiar with their style of play. Love the ownership group and front office. Good group of players.”

McCollum’s reaction to the trade paints a pleasing picture of the Wizards’ front office and the franchise as a whole. Although his time in Washington was brief, the veteran guard appears to have had a great experience with the team, despite their relatively poor performance this season.

During CJ McCollum’s short stint with the Wizards, he averaged 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, emerging as one of the team’s top performers. Now on the Hawks, McCollum has an opportunity to switch things up.

Can CJ McCollum Help The Hawks Turn Things Around?

To say that this trade was a monumental move by the Hawks would be an understatement. Having traded their superstar, Atlanta has effectively committed to building around Jalen Johnson as the new face of the franchise.

But does CJ McCollum’s acquisition help them become more competitive?

In theory, this move has limited upside. Although McCollum has positioned himself as a multi-level scorer with some leadership ability, his arrival can’t make up for the departure of a franchise player like Trae Young.

With this move, Atlanta seems to have relinquished its chances of competing for a title this season. However, this could align with their long-term plans.

Parting with Young could reflect the Hawks’ commitment to rebuilding, and acquiring a player like CJ McCollum, who has an expiring contract worth $30.6 million, could prove worthwhile.

When also factoring in that Kristaps Porzingis is in the final year of his $30.7 million deal, Atlanta could be poised to free up at least $61.3 million next season between these two players. With significant cap flexibility in hand, the Hawks could be gearing up to make a splash in free agency next summer.

On the flip side, the Hawks could still have aspirations of remaining competitive. With rumors hinting at trade interest in Anthony Davis, Atlanta may have its eyes set on a bigger move before the deadline.