Only Two Teams Are Interested In Anthony Davis; Warriors Not One Of Them

Despite being a frequently mentioned name in trade chatter as of late, recent reports suggest that only two teams have shown genuine interest in acquiring Anthony Davis.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Dec 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) runs back up the court during the game between the Mavericks and the Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) runs back up the court during the game between the Mavericks and the Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks superstar Anthony Davis has garnered a lot of interest in the trade market as of late. Among the many teams Davis has been linked with, the Golden State Warriors displayed a lot of promise as a potential landing spot.

While this was noteworthy, a recent update by NBA insider Jake Fischer suggests that there are only two teams in the NBA that have expressed legitimate interest in the big man, and the Warriors aren’t one of them.

“Elsewhere, we keep hearing Toronto is still involved in AD,” Fischer stated. “And there are going to be other teams, too, that check in on it. I think, for now, though, just confidently speaking publicly, I think Toronto and Atlanta are still the only teams that we can talk about as confirmed teams that are interested in pursuing Anthony Davis.”

“With Toronto, their interest only has to grow the longer Jakob Poeltl is out due to injury, and the future of Toronto’s frontcourt, both right now, and in the long term,” Fischer added. “What the Raptors think of him [Poeltl] moving forward will be as pertinent to anything the Raptors pursue in any Anthony Davis trade.”

According to Fischer’s report, although the Warriors’ interest in acquiring Anthony Davis has been noted, it is clear that they aren’t as committed to pursuing him as some of the other teams in the league.

While Davis could be a major boost to their roster, acting as a versatile defensive presence on the inside as well as an effective scorer on offense, Golden State may seek an alternative approach to improve its roster.

 

Which Could Benefit More From Acquiring Anthony Davis?

The Toronto Raptors suffered a major blow to their rotation after Jakob Poeltl was sidelined with an injury. Given their current position (4th in the East), the Raptors are likely to capitalize on this opportunity to make a deep playoff run.

On paper, Anthony Davis could be a tremendous addition for Toronto. Barring his injury issues, Davis’ defensive skill set blends with the team’s current makeup. When considering the roles played by Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes, Davis would also have a smaller role to play on offense, giving him more flexibility in the rotation.

While posing as a promising fit, the drastic reduction in offensive involvement may not be viewed favorably by Davis, who is still a superstar in every sense. With this in mind, a move to the Atlanta Hawks may seem more intriguing.

The Hawks were initially viewed as one of the most competitive teams in the East following their large-scale roster-building efforts this offseason. Unfortunately, due to injuries and problems involving Trae Young, Atlanta may be on the verge of changing directions.

The Hawks’ interest in acquiring Davis to rejuvenate their chances of contending this year seems genuine. Although initial reports suggested that any trade package for Davis wouldn’t include Young, recent updates may suggest otherwise. With the Mavericks’ interest also being piqued, a move could be in the works.

Considering Davis’ averages of 20.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game this season, he has effectively displayed his impact on both ends of the floor. Pairing an elite big man with a talented young star like Jalen Johnson could help Atlanta turn its season around. With the deadline only a month away, the Hawks could be expected to make a legitimate attempt at acquiring Anthony Davis.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) runs back on defense against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images Stephen Curry Reveals Who He’d Want To Be His Hall Of Fame Presenters
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like