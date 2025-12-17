Raptors Are Interested In 3 NBA Stars; Giannis Antetokounmpo Viewed As Top Priority

With the trade window officially open, several teams are expected to make moves to solidify their rosters. On this note, the Toronto Raptors have emerged as buyers early in the season. Although reports have suggested that the franchise could be looking to make some upgrades, their targets can be considered noteworthy.

During a recent livestream, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer noted the Raptors’ potential trade targets during this period. While mentioning the team’s interest in being buyers, he revealed:

“The Raptors, we have confirmed, are a team that has an interest in Anthony Davis. The Raptors, I think, would certainly rather prefer a 32-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo than Anthony Davis if the price points are relatively similar and both in the ballpark of things that Toronto has the appetite to do.”

While noting the interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis, with specific reference to the Raptors, he also mentioned their interest in Domantas Sabonis.

“The Raptors have also shown interest in Domantas Sabonis, as well. But I think both those guys for the Raptors would only really come at a price point that Toronto doesn’t necessarily view as a great cost.”

Fischer reiterated that teams may not be willing to take on Davis’ contract if it requires them to part with several valuable assets, primarily due to his age and upcoming contract extension. In this regard, a younger star like Antetokounmpo may be considered more valuable.

“I think we’re potentially in a bit of a slow-rolling situation here where the Giannis-Anthony Davis-Domantas Sabonis outcomes are all overlapping here,” he stated. “None of those teams are going to make a move on those other guys before they know for sure that Giannis is not available.”

Fischer continued by stating that the Raptors would be a major player ahead of the trade deadline, much like they were last season. With the organization evaluating all its options until then, its appetite for trades may be determined by the team’s performance.

How Could The Raptors Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo?

As Fischer mentioned, despite the Toronto Raptors’ interest in Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo may be perceived as a better investment. At 31, Antetokounmpo remains one of the most dominant players in the league. Although he has been sidelined with injury, there is no doubt about what he can accomplish when he is available and on the floor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of spectacular this season. With averages of 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, he positions himself among the NBA’s elite players. When considering his impact on both ends of the floor, it is clear that he could transform a team into a bona fide title contender.

With reference to the Raptors, who are currently placed third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 16-11 record, acquiring Antetokounmpo would effectively make them one of the best teams in the NBA. When also factoring in the links to him in the offseason, Toronto could be a potential landing spot for the Bucks superstar, though acquiring him could pose a challenge.

As Fischer mentioned, Raptors forward RJ Barrett could be a “major salary piece,” potentially hinting at his time in Toronto coming to an end. With this in mind, Toronto could formulate a package including Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Ochai Agbaji, and three first-round picks to acquire Antetokounmpo.

Although acquiring the Bucks’ superstar has merit, it could also harm Toronto. Given Brandon Ingram’s resurgence and Scottie Barnes’ development, the Raptors risk stunting their growth by trading for Antetokounmpo.

The decision will eventually boil down to what the team’s priorities are. If contending for a title in the short term is deemed a priority, the Raptors could see merit in pulling the trigger on a trade of such magnitude.